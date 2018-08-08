Roads Turn to Rivers in Toronto

Flash flooding hit Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, August 7, as a thunderstorm swept through Ontario.

Power outages were also reported in the city following the storm, according to a tweet from Toronto Hydro.

These videos were captured by eyewitness Eric Whitman. He told Storyful he filmed the videos in the roads surrounding the Rogers Centre after leaving a Toronto Blue Jays baseball match.

Vehicles were trapped in the floodwaters, forcing some roads to close, Global News reported. Credit: Eric Whitman via Storyful