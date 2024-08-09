Roadways in Northeast Ohio areas flooded, vehicles trapped
As of 9:40 p.m., I-76/US-224 is experiencing this flooding in both directions for about 0.8 miles beyond Barber Road.
As of 9:40 p.m., I-76/US-224 is experiencing this flooding in both directions for about 0.8 miles beyond Barber Road.
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning
Debby is not done raining out just yet. Flooding rain continues across the Carolinas in the U.S. By the end of the week, heavy moisture and rain will track into Canada. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
Canadians along the East Coast could feel Debby's impacts later this coming weekend.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend
Canadians in Eastern Canada will be feeling Debby's tropical impacts this weekend
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
NEW YORK (AP) — After 13 months of what felt like an endless breaking of heat records, the streak came to an end last month — just barely. The European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday that July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing July of last year. While the slightly cooler month is good news and could provide some minor relief for people exposed to extreme heat, scientists warned that the root cause of the rising temperatures, climate change, remains the same.
The remnants from tropical storm Debby moves into parts of Ontario and Quebec as we head into Friday, with the potential for flooding. More details with The Weather Network meteorologist Melinda Singh.
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
Experts say airfares may go up in the immediate aftermath of a hailstorm that tore through Calgary on Monday evening, damaging planes at WestJet and Flair Airlines and upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
Alberta's dry winter conditions saw a turnaround thanks to spring rainfall across much of the prairies — but that doesn't mean the province is done with drought yet.Parts of Alberta exited winter this year in long-term drought, raising concerns for how the harvest season would play out. "We've been dry for a few years, there was certainly very deep concerns that the dry would continue," Ralph Wright with the Alberta Climate Information Service said in an interview late last month.He cautions tha
Tropical Storm Debby is drifting over the Atlantic. It will pick up moisture and strengthen a bit before pushing north back into the Carolinas. Flood watch is up for the Triad and Foothills through late Friday.
Some flooding is expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby pass through the region Friday night. Meteorologist Ben Frechette has the latest forecast.