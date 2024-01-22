Roadwork on Hilton Head’s north end started Monday. Here’s where to expect delays

Motorists can expect temporary road closures and delays on Hilton Head Island’s Main Street, the street near Hilton Head Plantation that drivers use to get to public schools, the hospital and shops in Main Street Village such as Harris Teeter and Burke’s Pharmacy.

The construction is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of February, but all lanes will be open to traffic “by the end of each workday,” and workers will manage traffic, according to a press release. It will affect Wilborn Road to Whooping Crane Way and four side streets: Meeting Street, Museum Street, Central Avenue and Merchant Street.

Town of Hilton Head Island transportation department employees Theresa McVey, left, and James Iwanicki finish measuring and highlighting a portion of Central Avenue that needs to be repaired on Hilton Head Island. The town recently accepted ownership of several roads that were once the responsibility of Commercial Property Owners’ Association of Main Street.

The town will repair the streets’ potholes, damaged road sections, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. It’s an overhaul spurred by the town’s December acquisition of the previously privately owned streets. They were built in the mid- to late-1980s and owned by the Main Street Commercial Property Owners, which was responsible for upkeep until the roads became more heavily trafficked and the private POA couldn’t afford it.

A portion of Main Street highlighted with paint that will be repaired by the Town of Hilton Head Island. The town recently accepted ownership of several roads that were once the responsibility of Commercial Property Owners’ Association of Main Street.

Pedestrians and motorists will be able to access the driveways and businesses they could before construction started but should exercise caution when navigating the work zones.