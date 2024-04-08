'Roaring Winds' Lash Goodland, Kansas

Winds and blowing dust lashed Goodland, Kansas, on Sunday, April 7, as the National Weather Service (NWS) Goodland warned of reduced visibility.

Video from the NWS’s Goodland office shows winds blowing trees.

“Whooshing, roaring wind accompanies dawn. The wind was from the NW at 44 mph (sustained) gusting to 64 mph,” the NWS said.

Nearby on Interstate 70 at least 10 vehicles were involved in a collision due to blowing dust. Credit: National Weather Service Goodland Kansas via Storyful