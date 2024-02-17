Rob Brydon responds to Gavin and Stacey return rumours

BBC

Rob Brydon has responded to the latest Gavin & Stacey return rumours.

In the week, it was reported that creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have penned another Christmas special to follow on from the 2019 one.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Today show today (February 17), Uncle Bryn actor and Would I Lie to You? host Brydon was questioned about the report, and gave a not-very-definitive answer.

"I get asked about this every interview I ever do," he said.

BBC

"As far as I'm aware – I sound like a politician! – it's another rumour. I don't know, I'd love it if it was true."

Jones herself poured cold water over the rumours during a different radio appearance, stating: "Apparently there is a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix. And I love it because it says 'a source says'. You know, who is this source? Where does this stuff come from?

"James [Corden] and I went for lunch when he came back from America, we went for lunch in London a few months ago and we got papped, and then the next thing it's 'Oh my god, they must be writing more Gavin & Stacey', which is lovely.

"It's lovely that people love it and they're so desperate for it. Because like, imagine if it was the opposite, and they were like: 'Oh god they're not bringing that back'.

BBC

"All I can say is if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it."

The 2019 special ended on a cliffhanger, where Nessa proposed to Smithy and the show cut to the credits. It ended up being the most-viewed non-sporting event in a decade and the most-watched comedy in 17 years.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

