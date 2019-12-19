Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos legend diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Leeds Rhinos great Rob Burrow has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow, 37, who won 13 major honours during his 15-year playing career with the Rhinos, is currently head coach of the reserve team at the Super League club.

Burrow said in a statement: "Regrettably, today I am confirming that I have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"I would like to thank everyone for the support I have received already since being given my diagnosis.

"I know I have a big challenge in front of me but knowing that I have the love and support of so many people will give me inspiration and strength.

"I am very positive about the situation and intend to battle the condition as I still feel fit and well.

"I would like to ask for privacy at this time so I can adjust to the battle I have ahead and so that I can spend time with those closest to me ahead of Christmas and New Year."

Burrow made his debut for Leeds in 2001 and spent the whole of his professional career at the club, scoring 1,103 points in 492 games for the Rhinos.

The former scrum-half won eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his time at Headingley, while appearing in a record 23 finals.

Burrow also won 15 caps for England and five for Great Britain over the course of a 10-year international career.

He retired at the end of the 2017 season after winning the Super League Grand Final before beginning his coaching career at Headingley.

Motor neurone disease affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness over time.