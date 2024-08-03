Who Is Rob Dyrdek's Wife? All About Bryiana Dyrdek

Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana Dyrdek, married in 2015

Charley Gallay/Getty Rob Dyrdek and Bryiana Noelle Flores attend Lewis Howes Documentary Live Premiere: Chasing Greatness at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Rob Dyrdek and his wife, Bryiana Dyrdek (née Flores), met in a modern way.

The former professional skateboarder crossed paths with the beauty pageant winner online. According to Bryiana, Rob messaged her on X (formerly Twitter) but she didn't know who he was or his work on MTV. So when he asked her out, Bryiana had her reservations but ultimately decided to take a leap of faith.

Since then, the couple married in 2015 and welcomed two children. Although the Ridiculousness host has shared glimpses of their day-to-day relationship online, he doesn't miss an opportunity to celebrate his wife.

"Thank you for a love far beyond my ability to dream. Our life and love is so much better than I knew it could be on this day 10 years ago," Rob wrote on Instagram in 2023 to mark their first conversation in 2013.

The following year, the couple was just as loved up, as Bryiana shared a February 2024 carousel of their Valentine's Day celebrations, including balloons and decorations, candy, champagne, golf and a date night.

"A very belated love day dump because we love love too much to not share the love 💝," she wrote in the caption of the February 2022 post.

So who is Rob Dyrdek's wife? Here's everything to know about Bryiana Dyrdek and her relationship with the TV personality.

She was diagnosed with a rare blood disease at 10

Bryiana Dyrek Instagram Bryiana poses for a photo outdoors.

When Bryiana was a child, she was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells, leading to fatigue and other complications.

In a 2018 interview on The Inner Circle podcast with life coach Carrie Doll, Bryiana opened up about her diagnosis, saying that her doctor told her that she likely only had "a few days to live" and that she needed a bone marrow transplant.

While waiting for a match, she started chemotherapy and underwent several blood platelet transfusions. Doctors were unable to find her a bone marrow donor, but she eventually went into remission, though there is yet to be a cure for aplastic anemia.

Around this time, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her a trip to Hawaii, where she swam with dolphins. Years later, she wrote in the bio on her website that the experience set her "on the path to a life that had no limits as long as she dreamed big enough."

She has competed in beauty pageants and modeled

Bryiana Dyrek Instagram Bryiana attending an event.

As a teen, Bryiana began participating in beauty pageants and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling, She was discovered in a local restaurant while celebrating the relocation, she told The Blemish in 2013.

Bryiana took a meeting at Playboy headquarters, posed for a test shoot and was later offered the centerfold spot in an upcoming issue. In September 2013, Playboy named her Playmate of the Month.

She and Rob met when he slid into her DMs

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Bryiana met her now-husband on social media in September 2013, and both she and Rob have looked back on the moment, including sharing a screenshot on Instagram in 2020 of some of their early exchanges.

"He started following me on Twitter, and then he started DMing, and then he started texting me and asked if I wanted to hang out," Bryiana recalled on The Inner Circle podcast.

She added that she wasn't sure about going out with him at first but ultimately decided to give him a chance.

"I was posting about an animal shelter in Bakersfield that was going out of business so they had to find new homes ... He was like, 'I was thinking we could take a helicopter and save some puppies,' but I didn't know him well enough to know that he wasn't joking," she said.

It ended up being their first date and since then, Bryiana has continued sharing bits and pieces of the beginning of their relationship, including an April 2024 post where she revealed that Rob first told her he loved her by writing "I love you" in the sand almost 10 years prior.

They got engaged in Disneyland

Bryiana Dyrek Instagram

Rob proposed to Bryiana in a unique way while on a trip to Disneyland.

During a live performance of Aladdin, Rob was brought out on stage on an elephant where he then asked his future wife to marry him.

"I am truly humbled by our love. It is truly a divine creation," Rob wrote on Instagram after the proposal in April 2015. "You are the love of my life and my true destiny. The day I met you I knew I would spend the rest of my life with you."

He continued, "What our relationship has actually become is million times better [than] I knew was even possible. My dreams and your dreams are our dreams. I love you more than words could ever describe and can't wait for you to be my wife."

They wed in 2015

Rob and Bryiana married on Sept. 19, 2015.

The MTV star shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), posting a photo from their wedding day with the caption, "Mr. And Mrs. Dyrdek" followed by four ring emoji. The same day, Rob had some sweet words to share about his new bride.

“Words could never describe how blessed and honored I am to call you my wife,” he wrote on X, and added in another post, “You are my true one love and I promise in faithfulness to love and protect you and our marriage, till the end of time.”

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds had an "unforgettable" honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Rob later recreated their first date for the couple's third wedding anniversary in 2018.

"5 years ago I took @bryianadyrdek on a first date that included a helicopter ride to Bakersfield to rescue puppies. I knew on that flight I would spend the rest of my life with her. Since that flight we have got engaged, got married had two kids got a dog, rabbit and a cat," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Everyday I am overwhelmed with gratefulness for our life and great love. Today we celebrate our 3 year anniversary so I thought it was only right to surprise her with another helicopter ride. This time to Catalina island for a relaxing evening. Love you for forever and always ❤️❤️🚁👰🏽❤️❤️," he concluded the caption, which was written alongside a carousel of photos and video from the sweet celebratory trip.

She's a mom of two

Bryiana became a mom in 2016 when she gave birth to the couple's son, Kodah Dash on Sept. 9 of that year.

Less than a year after welcoming Kodah, Rob and Bryiana announced that they were expecting another baby. In June 2017, Bryiana revealed the sex of their new baby in an Instagram post.

"Twinkle, twinkle little star.. we spent so much time wondering what you are. Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can't wait to meet you!" she penned. "You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can't believe this is real."

In December 2017, the Dyrdeks welcomed daughter Nala Ryan. "She is an angel from heaven. She is absolute perfection. She is our princess," Rob wrote of the newborn. "So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family."

Both Mother's Day and Father's Day are celebrated in style by the Dyrdeks, with Bryiana sharing a sweet post for Rob in June 2024 calling him, in part, "our favorite person in the whole world to build memories with.. forever👷‍♂️🏡🛠️🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒🧡⁣."

Earlier in 2024, in May, Rob shared his own tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"Happy Mother’s Day @bryianadyrdek 💛🩷💐🌸 We love you so much. 🩷🩷🩷 it’s only right we celebrate you with with beach ,brunch and balloons ( and more balloons). 🩷🩷💐💐🌸🌸," he wrote alongside a carousel of photos and images that showed the many balloons and flowers he and the couple's children had gifted to Bryiana.

She has spoken out about receiving a diagnosis of ASD later in life

In March 2023, Bryiana posted a statement on Instagram where she shared that she had recently received a diagnosis of ASD (autism spectrum disorder) as an adult.

"After a few months of privately processing my autism diagnosis, I decided to come out about it because the little girl in the last slide deserved better 👑⁣," she wrote in the post's caption, adding, "I’ve finally reached the acceptance phase of my late diagnosis and am filled with more hope and peace than ever before. So if you see me acting different, it’s because I am 🦄."

In the post, she shared a statement about her diagnosis over several slides, explaining that as a child she was a dreamer who "thrived in her own little world" and found it difficult to "transition back into the 'real world' and when she was forced to participate in the real world, she truly didn't understand how."

Over her lifetime, Bryiana continued, she had been mislabeled as "dramatic, overly sensitive, unrealistic, needy, immature, and old soul," among other descriptors and that when she had discovered pageantry it had taught her skills such as "how to make eye contact, speak to others with appropriate responses, disguise her repetitive movement."

Bryiana went on to explain that "she was on her way to be a professional masker, accidentally tricking the world into believing she was neurotypical."

She explained that she "didn't understand how the real world worked but was gifted in pattern recognition," and said that when in junior high school she received death threats, she realized people didn't accept the "real" her and so used movies and tv shows to create a "carefully crafted" version of herself that people would accept.

"I was only formally diagnosed with ASD in December 2022 so I'm still new to this journey and have three decades of learning, unlearning and re-learning to do, so I ask for your patience and grace as I go down this new path to rediscover myself.. the me I was always meant to be," Bryiana continued.

She went on to share information about ASD and that she hoped to work with others to bring "awareness, acceptance, education, resources and support to make this world a better and safer place for everyone."

Elsewhere, she explained that she had been "so scared" to share her diagnosis publicly after it wasn't received well by some of those closest to her, but that she had now "finally reached the acceptance phase of my ASD late diagnosis and am filled with more hope and peace than ever before. So if you see me acting different, it's because I am."

She owns a hair care line

In 2014, Bryiana started her own hair care brand called Iconic Beauty. According to the company's website, the brand was created to help people "look good, feel good and do good."

Two years later, Iconic Beauty teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfill the dream of a 14-year-old girl who was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia. The girl's wish was to become a model, so Iconic Beauty made her dream a reality.

"We got her hair and makeup done. She shot with the same photographer who helped me start my modeling career ... and then she closed our fashion show," Bryiana shared on The Inner Circle.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.