Rob Gronkowski calls Dallas Cowboys ‘mentally weak’ after blowout loss to Buffalo Bills

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not mince words when discussing the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on the FOX Overtime postgame show.

Gronkowski questioned the toughness of the Cowboys after the defeat and said this was a performance fans had seen too often.

“When you’re a team and you can’t go on the road and win a big game in a hostile environment with weather that isn’t on, you know, on your side, isn’t in your favor it means you’re not mentally tough and the Dallas Cowboys are not a mentally tough football team, that being said it has been shown last year in the playoffs, It has been shown the year before in the playoffs,” said Gronkowski.

Gronkowski also pointed out the team’s loss to the 49ers earlier in the year to support his claim.

“It has been shown this year twice now because they got absolutely blown out versus a good team in San Francisco when they went on the road,” said Gronkowski, “And now they got absolutely blown apart versus the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo with a crazy atmosphere.”

Gronkowski said the Cowboys had no flow to the game in the loss and needed better leadership.