Rob Gronkowski Joins Fox Sports As NFL Analyst After Three Super Bowl Wins With Patriots

Click here to read the full article.

The “will he or won’t he” appears to be settled — for this season, at least. Rob Gronkowski, the all-timer tight end who won three Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots before retiring after last season, has joined Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.

Amid speculation that he might come back to the league, Gronk and his million-dollar smile instead will debut this week as part of Fox NFL Thursday Pregame Show. He’ll huddle with NFL Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Tony Gonzalez and NFL insider Peter Schrager.

More from Deadline

“We’re thrilled Rob chose Fox Sports for the next phase of his football life,” said Brad Zager, executive producer and EVP, Head of Production and Operations, at Fox Sports. “He is one of the most popular players to ever play the game and also one of the best tight ends in NFL history. His passion for the game and larger-than-life personality make him a perfect fit.”

A four-time first-team All-Pro, the glib and personable Gronkowski played a significant role in helping his Patriots dominate in the league this decade.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Fox Sports,” Gronkowski said. “Their deep talent roster is unmatched, which was important for me as I embark on this new chapter in my life because I’ll be able to learn from the best in the business.”

The UTA-repped Gronkowski is no stranger to being in front of cameras. He has appeared on game shows and late-night TV talkers, was a panelist on the MTV clips show MVP, co-hosted Nickelodeon’s clips show Crashletes for two seasons and appeared on that network’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

He’s not the only likely future Hall of Fame tight end to test the media side of the NFL latley. Jason Witten joined ESPN’s Monday Night Football announcing team last season after retiring from the Dallas Cowboys — only to unretire and rejoin the team this year. Patriots fans and fantasy football owners might be salivating at that potential antecedent.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.