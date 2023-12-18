Rob Harris at Winter Wonderlights
Denver7's JRob Harris emceed at Winter Wonderlights in Loveland on December 16, 2023.
Denver7's JRob Harris emceed at Winter Wonderlights in Loveland on December 16, 2023.
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
Emmett knocked Mitchell out cold with one punch.
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.
The singer made appearance at the latest Kansas City Chiefs game wearing a red Mejuri ring with special healing powers - read more
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
Tiger and Charlie Woods, Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam stole the show on Sunday.
Bryce Mitchell says he "could've done better" when reflecting on his performance and brutal KO from Josh Emmett at UFC 296.
Israel Adesanya gave a sarcastic reaction to Sean Strickland's brawl with Dricus Du Plessis.
TORONTO — Max Domi enjoyed a three-point game in the Toronto Maple Leafs throttling of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. But strong performances from goalie Martin Jones, 27-year-old rookie Bobby McMann and rookie Matthew Knies forced Domi to share the spotlight in the 7-0 blowout before 18,921. The Maple Leafs (16-6-6) victory stopped the Penguins' (13-13-3) two-game win streak and spoiled the return of former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas. He departed last summer to run the Penguins. D
Upcoming challenger Dricus Du Plessis played it cool after brawling with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, drew attention from fans when she arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game. He saw her ... on a poster.
Derrick Henry is set to be a free agent this offseason.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.