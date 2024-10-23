Rob Lowe Says He and Demi Moore 'Briefly Had a Thing' Early in Their Careers: 'Hookups Are Inevitable'

Kelly Ripa pumped the actor for details about his off-screen relationship with his 'St. Elmo's Fire' costar on her podcast

Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock Rob Lowe and Demi Moore in 'About Last Night' in 1986

Rob Lowe and Demi Moore’s on-screen romance briefly bled into reality, according to the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor.

This week, Lowe joined Kelly Ripa on her podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera, where the Live! With Kelly and Mark host pumped him for details about his relationship with Moore.

“You two have crazy good chemistry,” Ripa said, noting that 1986’s About Last Night, in which Lowe and Moore co-starred as a couple who move in together after only a few dates, is one of her favorite movies.

“Of all the stuff I did in the ’80s, if I had to pick one, it would for sure be About Last Night,” Lowe, 60, said of the film.

FOX via Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty Rob Lowe and Demi Moore in 2024

Lowe and Moore, who were both famously considered part of the “Brat Pack” of young Hollywood stars in the ’80s, also costarred in 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire. During their conversation about the film, Ripa, 54, once again brought up Moore, 61.

“Did you have a crush on her?” she asked. “Did you guys ever date? Did you all date each other? Was it like, just — was it a big romp?”

Lowe joked that it was a “big, big sex orgy” amongst the film’s cast.

“I mean, Demi and I briefly — I'm not telling tales out of school — we briefly had a thing,” he continued, adding that that came before Moore’s engagement to fellow Brat Pack member Emilio Estevez. (The couple broke off their engagement in 1986.)

“Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable,” Lowe said.

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Mare Winningham, Rob Lowe and Andrew McCarthy in 1985's 'St. Elmo's Fire'

Lowe said he and Moore have remained friendly over the years, communicating via text about a potential St. Elmo’s Fire sequel that’s reportedly in the works.

“It's moving along,” he said of the project. “It's going a little more slowly than I would have liked, but that's a good thing because we're trying to find the right, writer and the right story. But all of the actors, everybody is on board. Everybody's excited.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rob Lowe and Demi Moore in 2020

Lowe said he believes the original film continues to resonate with audiences today for several reasons. “It spoke to where we all were in our lives. Will we ever have the kind of deep friendships coming out of college and coming out of our early 20s? Will that last in our lives? And where are we headed now that we're really adults?” he explained.

“I think the theme of St. Elmo’s Fire today is that it's never too late for happiness,” Lowe continued. “You know, because our kids are out of school, and maybe some of us have been divorced … all the things that you deal with as you get to our ages, this is an opportunity to explore those themes with characters that people know and love."

“I actually think there's a lot to be said about why we're doing it and I'm super excited about it,” he added. “Hopefully we can pull it off.”

