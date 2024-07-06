Rob Lowe Shows Off His Incredible Physique at 60 During Shirtless Boat Outing

Lowe spent some time on the water with his sons, Matt and John, in Santa Barbara, Calif.

GARRETT PRESS/MEGA Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe showed off his impressive physique over the holiday weekend.

On Friday, July 5, the West Wing alum, 60, was spotted shirtless on his son Matt's fishing boat, The Bigger Jigger. The two were taking advantage of the long weekend in Santa Barbara, Calif., soaking up some sun.

Rob, who wore dark blue swim trunks, a watch and a necklace, spent time fishing with Matt, 31, while his other son, 28-year-old John, swam in the water with friends.

In addition to the boat outing, the Parks and Recreation actor shared a photo on Instagram of himself posing in front of an American flag made out of flowers to celebrate the Fourth of July.

GARRETT PRESS/MEGA Rob Lowe enjoys a boat outing in California on July 5

Rob is a huge fan of spending time with his sons, and recently explained how their relationship has evolved over the years. He and John star together in the Netflix series Unstable.

"The beauty of fatherhood is that it changes. When you're young, being a father puts you back in touch with your own inner child," Rob told PEOPLE in June. "You get to revisit your own childhood through your kids, to reclaim it."

The St. Elmo’s Fire actor said that as their father, he gets to "experience [his sons'] wonder and awe."



"Then they become young adults and adults, and to be able to guide them or be a part of decisions that are much more — I don't want to say important — but important, you know?" he continued.



Rob said that being a part of big decisions such as buying a house or accepting a job is something he also loves about fatherhood.

"It makes me glad to be around to give my two cents for what it's worth," he told PEOPLE.



