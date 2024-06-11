Rob Lowe Would Like Zac Efron to Portray Him in a Biopic: 'He's Amazing'

Lowe previously described Efron as a “little bit of a mini me" in a 2013 interview with Larry King

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock From Left: Rob Lowe; and Zac Efron

Rob Lowe can see a younger version of himself in Zac Efron.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 9-1-1 Lonestar actor, 60, was asked by his son, John Owen Lowe, who he would want to play him in a biopic about his life. And the actor replied without hesitation.

“Zac Efron,” Rob said. “[The] Iron Claw? Amazing. He’s amazing.”

“Oh my god,” John, 29, responded, before sarcastically saying, “Yeah, Zac Efron would be great.”

His reaction prompted the Emmy winner to ask his son why he thought that “Zac Efron playing me wouldn’t be perfect casting.” John noted that he simply didn’t think The Greatest Showman actor would be open to the idea.

“I think that would be a funny phone call to sit on. You trying to pitch that to his agents,” John said.

“It would be great casting,” he added. “I’m just saying I don’t think Zac Efron would do it.”

The St. Elmo’s Fire actor has previously drawn comparisons with Efron, 36, in the past. In 2013, he described Efron to the late Larry King as a “little bit of a mini me,” and revealed that he had even formed a friendship with the younger star.

“He’s become a really good friend — both of mine and my family,” Rob said at the time, adding that both of his sons, John and Matthew Edward, “adore” the actor.

The pair of actors have also gone through similar stints in rehab for alcohol consumption, with Rob telling King at the time that Efron was “doing great” in his recovery. He also noted that he wanted to share some advice with the actor, saying, “Whenever I can share my experience with people, I like to do it. It helps me.”

The Unstable actor isn’t just enthusiastic about mentoring. He also relishes in being a strong father figure to his two sons. During a partnership with AncestryDNA, he detailed the things he’s learned from raising them.

"The beauty of fatherhood is that it changes,” Rob said. “When you're young, being a father puts you back in touch with your own inner child. You get to revisit your own childhood through your kids, to reclaim it.”

"You get to experience their wonder and awe, and all of those amazing things,” he continued. “Then they become young adults and adults, and to be able to guide them or be a part of decisions that are much more — I don't want to say important, but important, you know? First houses, significant others, jobs. With all of that stuff, the stakes are way higher. It makes me glad to be around to give my two cents for what it's worth."



