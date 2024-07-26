Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Says Dad 'Makes It So Easy' to Troll Him on Instagram: 'Trying to Keep Him Humble'

The actor is a father to John Owen, 29, and Matthew Edward, 30, with his wife Sheryl Berkoff

Rich Polk/Getty John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe's son John Owen Lowe loves keeping his dad humble.

The son of the Parks and Recreation actor appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, July 24, where he and host Jimmy Fallon went over just a few of the many sarcastic comments John has left under his dad's Instagram posts.

"I'm trying to keep him humble, man," the 29-year-old told Fallon.

The first Instagram post they discussed was a sweaty selfie of Rob posing in front of his wall of framed Emmy nominations after a workout. "If you're not wet from your workout, you're probably not working hard enough!" the dad wrote in the caption.

"The subtle art of taking a selfie in front of ur Emmy nominations," The Unstable actor trolled his dad in the comments.

"It's funny, my comment, but what's more haunting is that he posted this for real!" the son then told Fallon.

The next photo the two addressed was one of Rob standing in a river wearing a cowboy hat and leather belt with a knife pocket. He captioned the picture, "Sunset walk. I will miss these clothes back in LA."

John commented right back, writing, "I just watched you put your knife on your belt for this photo."

"I need everyone to know it's real. It's not a bit. He did do that," his son insisted, speaking to the audience. "He definitely doesn't even own that hat. I don't know where he found it," he joked.

In one final photo, Fallon holds up a post of Rob sitting in a hot tub with the caption, "Jacuzzi break."

John trolled in the comments once again. "Unfollowing would be the easy way out. I refuse," he wrote. "I will continue to fight the good fight."

Leaving sarcastic comments for his dad comes easy to John. "He makes it so easy. They're layups," he told Fallon. "Look at these photos!"



Rob and his wife are parents to John and son Matthew Edward Lowe, 30.

