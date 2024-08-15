Rob Schneider apologises for not being the father Elle King 'needed'

The comedian responded to his daughter's claim his parenting let her down, sending her to "fat camp" and forgetting her birthdays. "It's fun being a parent, isn't it?" Rob, 60, responded in an interview on The Tucker Carlson Show podcast. "I want to just tell my daughter: Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father of my 20s that that you needed, and clearly I wasn't. I hope you can forgive my shortcomings." He added he wished the best for Elle, 35, and her son, Lucky, who is nearly three.