Rob Schneider Asks Daughter Elle King for Forgiveness After She Slammed His ‘Anti-Gay’ Views and More: ‘I Don’t Take Anything You Say Personally’

Rob Schneider is calling for forgiveness from his daughter, the singer Elle King, who recently appeared on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast and eviscerated Schneider for his recent anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ comments. She spoke publicly about their toxic relationship growing up and said she is not interested in speaking to him these days.

“It’s fun being a parent, isn’t it?” Schneider told Tucker Carlson in a new interview when asked to respond to King’s comments. “Well I just want to tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed. Clearly I wasn’t. I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely and I love you entirely.”

“I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky,” Schneider added. “I wish you the best. I feel terrible. I just want you to know I don’t take anything you say personally.”

Carlson then asked how he managed not to fire back at his daughter, to which Schneider answered: “If you love someone completely…I love her, all I want for her is to be happy and to heal from this.”

Schneider has garnered controversy in Hollywood over the last few years for his increasingly conservative views. During the Olympics in late July, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that he believed to be recreating “The Last Supper” with drag queens.

“I am sorry to say to all the world’s greatest athletes, I wish you all the best, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan,” Schneider wrote in reaction. “I sincerely hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN.”

King presumably took issue with this stance, as she told Bunnie XO that she “disagrees” with a lot of what Schneider says, adding: “You’re talking out of your ass and you’re talking shit about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it’s like, get fucked.”

King went on to reveal she was not very close to her father growing up and didn’t connect with him until she “was much, much older.” The two allegedly had tension when she was younger due to Schneider taking issue with her appearance.

“I was like a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp… and then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight,” King explained. “I had already started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees. So I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression.”

King stressed that she is not interested in repairing her relationship with Schneider, saying she “doesn’t want to be associated” with hhiim because “he’s just not nice.”

