Rob Schneider Promises MAGA-Friendly Version of ‘The View’

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider has shared his plans to launch a show to compete against ABC’s The View.

Speaking to Fox News’ Trace Gallagher on Monday while promoting his book, You Can Do It, Schneider disclosed, “No Apologies Media, we’re gonna do an all-ladies talk show and that won’t be like The View,” referring to his new media company.

“It will be the opposite because it will be entertaining,” Schneider continued. “It’ll be funny, we’re going to have funny women on it that will tell jokes and have funny stories — and health and wellness.”

Schneider proceeded to criticize The View, describing it as “interesting as a Hunter Biden painting made of his own feces” and explained that his new show will instead make people laugh rather than “shaming” them for their politics.

Schneider says the… pic.twitter.com/wovw3dpZAJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 10, 2024

“People are sick of it,” Schneider said. “We’re going to have an entertaining show with people from all over America. We’re not just trying to bring people who are angry and bitter and reinforcing their political echo chamber.”

Schneider also reiterated his plans for more open conversations on his new show on X on Tuesday. “We will be a show that will NOT be a ‘Narrow View’ or what you have had to endure all these years…a ‘single view’ that scolds and demeans those that have a ‘differing view,’” the Saturday Night Live alum wrote.

“This will be a show for ALL OF US!!,” he continued while adding that shooting begins in January next year.

Criticism of President-elect Donald Trump is a regular talking point across The View’s episodes, with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro particularly being outspoken on their apprehensiveness toward him.

Schneider, on the other hand, has publicly endorsed Trump and came to his defense after his conviction in his New York hush money case in May. “And just like that…A former President of the United States has been hounded and found guilty by biased Democrats,” Schneider wrote on X at the time. “Now the Republicans will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power. I appeal to ALL AMERICANS TO REFRAIN FROM VIOLENCE.”

He also has expressed his support for Trump’s pick for United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.