Rob Stokes declines role on committee to run NSW Liberals after being named by federal executive

Rob Stokes, the former NSW planning minister, won’t serve on the temporary committee of three to run the troubled NSW Liberal division.

The federal Liberal executive did not tell former New South Wales planning minister Rob Stokes that he would be named as part of a three-person committee it wanted to run the state division for almost a year.

The senior party figure refused the position after the federal team demanded the state executive appoint a temporary committee of three to run the troubled division which failed to nominate candidates for some NSW councils.

On Tuesday, the federal executive recommended that Chris Stone be appointed as the state director. Stokes, former party president Alan Stockdale and Howard-era communications minister Richard Alston would help run the branch for 10 months.

It came after the federal executive was briefed on the content of Brian Loughnane’s snap review of the NSW Liberals, which party sources told Guardian Australia was “scathing” about both the nomination failure and the preparedness to contest the federal election.

The NSW division has until next Thursday to comply with the request.

But a Liberal source said on Wednesday morning Stokes had not been told about the committee, its composition or the terms of reference ahead of the public announcement.

Stokes is understood to have told the federal executive he would decline the position he had not applied for.

The federal intervention was launched after the NSW branch of the party was thrown into chaos after failing to lodge nominations for 140 candidates in 16 councils before the local government elections, to be held later this month.

The federal executive said it had “requested that the NSW division appoint three eminent Australians as a committee of management to replace its state executive” for a period of 10 months in the lead-up to the federal election – due by May 2025.

The NSW opposition leader, Mark Speakman, welcomed Stone’s appointment but said he wanted a woman appointed as part of the committee.

“I look forward to discussions over the coming days about the precise composition of any committee,” he said.

“The proposed appointees have significant experience, but I would welcome the inclusion of an experienced female in this crucial role.

“Views may differ on the scope and purpose of the committee, but what is more important is that all Liberals unite to defeat the Albanese Labor government and the Minns Labor government.”

A Liberal source told Guardian Australia women in the party had been “shocked to see not a single woman appointed”.

“The party would have benefited from a woman’s counsel in a senior position,” they said.