Rob Thomas Documents Bandmate Playing “Curb Your Enthusiasm ”Theme As Woman Who Was ‘Screaming Racist Things’ Is Escorted Off Flight

The musicians claim the woman was "screaming racist things and try to open the door to the plane while in the air"

John Medina/Getty Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty on July 25, 2017 in Mountain View, California.

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas and drummer Neal Daniels were on a plane when a passenger was escorted off recently. Daniels played the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song on his phone during the incident, as seen in an Instagram video they shared on Sept. 23.

In the caption, Thomas claimed that a woman was “screaming racist things” at Daniels and trying “to open the door to the plane while in the air.”

The plane made an “emergency landing,” and the passenger was escorted off the aircraft, Thomas wrote. As the woman walked by with security personnel, Daniels played the HBO comedy’s theme song and was met with laughter from fellow passengers. Thomas called Daniels’ reaction “perfection.”

Daniels posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Sept. 25, screenshotting the post’s metrics, which showed the video received over 2.15 million views and had nearly 115,700 interactions.

Rob Thomas/Instagram Woman getting escorted off the plane, and Neal Daniels

Several people commented on Daniels’ comedic response. “As a flight attendant, I wouldn’t have been able to keep a straight face if I’d been there. Well played 😂," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “An actual ‘everyone liked that’ moment caught on camera lmao.”

“That song was made for this moment. Perfection. 😂😂😂,” added another user. Others shared GIFs of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David saying, “Pretty, pretty good.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped in April after 12 seasons on HBO. The improvisational sitcom starred David, 76, as an exaggerated version of himself, who would find himself in the mix of catastrophic events caused by his trivial observations and reactions. The series first premiered in 2000, took a pause in 2011 following season 8, and resumed in 2017.

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Rob Thomas and Neal Daniels on May 26, 2024, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.

Matchbox Twenty recently performed at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival in Louisville, Ky., which ran from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22. The group's current lineup includes Thomas, Daniels, bassist Brian Yale and guitarist Kyle Cook. Musicians Matt Beck, Jamie Arentzen and Whynot Jansveld also tour with the band.

After a decade hiatus, the band released their fifth studio album, Where the Light Goes, in May 2023.



Read the original article on People.