Robber breaks into popular Lexington Italian restaurant, uses dolly to take safe

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano Wednesday.

The incident happened sometime early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post. Lexington police spokesperson Hannah Sloan said police were sent to the restaurant shortly before 9 a.m. When officers arrived they learned a suspect entered the business, caused property damage and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was able to break in to the 27-year-old, longtime popular Italian restaurant by disabling the alarm system, according to Moore. The suspect used a dolly to take the bar’s cash register and safe while leaving behind broken windows, glasses and ceiling tiles.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage at the restaurant, located at 4456 Nicholasville Rd. Moore asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the restaurant or police.

Lexington Police can be reached at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or by submitting an anonymous form online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

Giuseppe’s employees were able to clean up the damage before the restaurant opened Wednesday, according to Moore.