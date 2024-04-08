Would-be robber shot and killed in south Sacramento backyard shooting; police investigate

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening shooting in south Sacramento that killed a man

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to a home on the 6900 block of 27th Street in the Woodbine neighborhood for reports of a shooting, police said. A 38-year-old man had been struck by multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, according to radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

The man died at the scene, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Police Department. The victim has not yet been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending next-of-kin notification.

Preliminary information from the radio dispatches indicates the man who was shot entered a resident’s backyard and tried to rob two people on the property. One of the men being robbed then shot the victim, dispatchers said in the archived audio.

Multiple witnesses at the scene may have seen the incident unfold, according to the dispatches.

Police have not announced any arrests or any suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers may remain anonymous and could receive a $1,000 reward.