Robbie Williams allowed to cut down tree at London mansion despite neighbours' objections

Robbie Williams has been allowed to chop down a diseased tree at his £17m west London mansion despite objections from neighbours.

The former Take That singer applied for permission from Kensington and Chelsea Council to chop down a Norway Maple at his Grade II listed home, which was suffering an infection from honey fungus, which attacks the tree’s roots.

The move provoked opposition from neighbours in the leafy west London suburb who said there was no justification for chopping the tree down.

But in a recently-published decision, council officials ruled that the tree was in “poor overall health” and that it had approached the end of its life - giving Williams permission to chop it down.

In a ruling, the council said: “The decline of this tree looks to have been caused by Honey Fungus and there is no chemical control for this disease.

“The tree has reached the end of its safe useful life expectancy and should be removed and replaced.”

The application had faced objections, with one neighbour writing that the star had provided “wholly inadequate” grounds for wanting to fell the tree.

The anonymous neighbour wrote: “There is no explanation as to why this tree need be felled, only a series of photos showing parts of it are damaged.”

Williams has previously hit headlines over changes at his home, with a highly-publicised spat with his neighbour Jimmy Page, Led Zeppelin’s guitarist.

The singer and Page clashed over the Williams’ plans to build an underground swimming pool and gym in 2014.

Page objected to the plans, claiming the vibrations from the work posed a threat to his Grade I listed property.

He alleged the work could damage the ancient paintings and frescoes of his home, which he has lived in since 1972.

The house was designed by the self-styled “art architect” William Burges between 1875 and 1881 and was previously owned by the poet John Betjeman and the actor Richard Harris.

Williams is currently the subject of a major film, Better Man, in which he is played by a CGI monkey.

The film charts Williams’ journey to fame and his decades in the spotlight, as well as his struggles with celebrity.

It has been well-received by critics despite its unusual choice of depicting the singer as a monkey.