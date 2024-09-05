Robbie Williams and Ayda Field devastated as their two dogs die on same night

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have revealed that both of their dogs passed away together (Getty)

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been left heartbroken after their two dogs died together on the same night.

The Angels singer, 50, and Loose Women panelist, 45, confirmed the sad news on social media on Thursday.

Alongside a carousel of images of their beloved pooches, Field explained that Poupette had been with her for nearly two decades and described her as her "soulmate".

She wrote: "Today, our dogs Poupette & Walle left this planet to start an adventure in an infinite galaxy far, far away. They died together in bed, listening to ‘Dancing Queen’, surrounded by tremendous love.

"For those of you who don’t know about Poupette and Walle, here’s some backstory… Poupette’s been with me 18 years. From the day we met, she was my soulmate.

"I was a single girl, and all of a sudden, with Poupette, I was a ‘single mom. Everyone that knows me, called Poupette ‘my shadow’…because wherever I’d go, she was right behind me.

"It’s weird how you can share so much with a being that can’t communicate back in the same language. But, that’s the beauty of unconditional love…it needs no words."

Field went on to recall how Williams embraced Poupette as his own and fell in love with her "instantly".

She continued: "When I met Rob 6 months later, I told him Poupette and I were a package deal.

"Rob, at the time, had 3 big dogs & I assumed he’d balk at the idea of having to take a tiny, white, fluffy dog on the streets, shouting ‘Poupette’ with a Northern English accent.

Ayda Field described Poupette as her ‘shadow’ (Instagram @aydafield)

"But, Rob immediately fell in love with her and all of a sudden, the big tattooed, popstar… became a small-fluffy-dog kinda guy."

They later extended their fur family further by introducing Walle a year later.

"When things got serious a year later, we decided to expand our family and get a dog together," she recalled.

"There was no doubt the day we met Walle, this was the boy for us. He cuddled us & kissed us and chased us all around. From that day forward, on 4th of July, we officially became a blended family."

Their beloved pets also played important roles in their wedding when they tied the knot in 2010.

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams had their dogs play an important part in their 2010 wedding (Getty Images for Chopard)

Field explained: "Two years later, when Rob ad I decided to tie the knot, we knew exactly who we wanted for our bridal party…our dogs. Poupette was, naturally, my maid of honor & Walle was Rob’s best man.

"Through the years, Poupette & Walle have been there for the birth of all 4 children, multiple tours, countries, & all the ups & downs that life has thrown our way the past 14 years since we said, ‘I do’."

Sadly, Field said Poupette and Walle were their last two surviving four-legged friends.

"As time has gone on, we have had to say our sad goodbyes to each of those bridesmaids & groomsmen… Miraculously, Poupette & Walle have held on. Recently, Rob and I renewed our marriage vows,” she added.

"There’s a lot of things we’re facing now (more on that another time) and we wanted to celebrate what was good in our lives; family & love.

"Just as 14 years ago… Poupette was my maid of honor & Walle was Rob’s man."

The mother-of-four concluded the post by saying this would be the first time that she would not have her "shadow or little fur bestie to greet her at the door" and had decided to take the next few days to grieve and "cry", adding she "loves them with all her heart".