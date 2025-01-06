Robbie Williams claims victory in row over protected tree at £17m mansion

Robbie Williams will be allowed to cut down a tree at his Holland Park home - Jordan Strauss/AP

Robbie Williams has been given permission to chop down a protected tree riddled with disease at his £17 million London mansion in his latest neighbour row.

The singer sparked outcry among neighbours near Holland Park, Kensington with his plans to fell a Norway maple that he said was suffering from penetrating honey fungus, which attacks the roots.

Several locals fired off furious letters to Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council opposing the plan, with one branding his application “wholly inadequate”.

But officials have sided with Williams, saying that the tree can be removed as it is an “over mature specimen in poor overall health”.

Amanda Reid, director of planning and place at the council, warned the pop star that the tree must be replaced before the planting season ends in March – and that he must avoid noisy felling at the weekends.

It is a victory for Williams, who has found himself embroiled in a number of planning rows in recent years – most famously with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, whose garden borders his own.

The musicians went to war over Williams’ attempts to build an underground swimming pool and gym. Page claimed that vibrations caused by digging would damage priceless frescoes in his Grade I-listed neighbouring house, where he has lived for more than 50 years.

Williams says the Norway maple is suffering an infection from honey fungus - Triangle News

Williams was eventually granted permission for the modifications, with work beginning in December 2023.

The pair also faced falling out over Williams’ plans to remove trees along their shared border.

And Williams was accused of “environmental vandalism” by neighbours last year after seeking to cut back 14 plants to allow more light to flood his property.

Williams recently felled a rotten robinia on his land in a battle that took 18 months after he initially failed to provide evidence that it was a danger.

In the latest planning row, Williams claimed the Norway maple – which is covered by a Tree Protection Order (TPO) and is in a conservation area – was so diseased it could topple over. It lay next to a wall on the side of his home closest to Holland Park.

Williams’ arborist claims it is infected with honey fungus, the name given to species of Armillaria that attack and kill the roots of many trees.

The pest is common in London and is said to be particularly prevalent in the Hampstead and Highgate areas.

Williams has owned the historic mansion in the Holland Park area for more than a decade.

However, one neighbour accused the pop star of failing to provide a report on the tree’s condition with “zero supporting information”.

The objection letter read: “No report is attached from a qualified arborist to explain what potential disease this tree has and what options are open to the owner about preservation and remedial action rather than felling.”

The honey fungus attacks and kills the roots of many trees - Triangle News

It continued: “That a mature tree providing shade, a visual amenity and environmental benefits could be felled whilst it has a TPO on it, is in a Conservation Area and in the grounds of a Grade II property via (privately decided) delegated authority, where the applicant has not submitted sufficient information to assess the health of the tree, seems wholly inadequate from a planning perspective.

“Planning decisions affecting Grade II properties are never (in my experience) decided upon with the benefit of a few ‘Polaroid snaps’ with zero supporting information nor reports attached.”

The neighbour also criticised Williams’ choice of tree surgeon, adding that they are “based in Surrey who offer (according to their website) the following services: tree felling, tree reductions, stump removal, hedge planting, tree thinning/reduction.

“Their website also lists ‘tree risk assessment’ as one of their services but (unlike the other five services listed, such as felling or stump removal) there is zero information on this area of their alleged service.

“In short, Putney Tree Surgeons appear to be primarily involved in felling, not assessing nor preserving.

“If the tree has signs of honey fungus then an experienced arborist’s report should be attached to the application, allowing informed stakeholders and the Planning Authority to comment and review. As stated above, none of this appears to have been done.”

An application form, completed on the singer’s behalf by tree surgeon Michael Goatly of Putney Tree Specialists, said: “Norway Maple – remove due extensive decay at the base (Honey fungus). Re-plant with species TBC.”

Asked if the applicant was concerned whether the condition of the tree had sparked fears that it might break or fall, Mr Goatly ticked the “yes” box.