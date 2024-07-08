Robbie Williams And Danny Dyer's Hyde Park Duet Is A Surefire Cure To Your Monday Blues

Robbie Williams on stage during BST Hyde Park on Saturday night Gus Stewart via Getty Images

Robbie Williams made a triumphant return to the UK stage on Saturday night with a headlining show at London’s Hyde Park – and he brought a few surprise guests with him.

For his performance at the British Summer Time Festival, the chart-topping singer took his fans on a journey through his career, including his solo hits and select songs by Take That.

After a medley of songs by his boyband days, Robbie then reflected on the period after he left Take That, during which he began hanging out with big names of the Britpop era at Glastonbury before his solo career really took off.

To pay homage to this time, Robbie covered Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger and Supergrass’ Alright (alongside frontman Gaz Coombes).

But it was his final Britpop tribute that really got everyone talking, welcoming none other than Danny Dyer to the stage for a rendition of Blur’s Parklife.

“It’s the double act you didn’t know you needed in your life,” Robbie told the crowd, while an enthusiastic Danny declared: “Let’s have it, Hyde Park.”

And fair play to the former EastEnders star – he was pretty spot on…

Robbie Williams feat Danny Dyer performing Parklife yesterday at Hyde Park. 😆 pic.twitter.com/NOlbNLJKdg — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) July 7, 2024

What a treat getting Danny Dyer on stage to sing Parklife with @robbiewilliams at @BSTHydePark#RobbieWilliams#BSTHydeParkpic.twitter.com/khL1TMvN4m — Robbie Williams Rewind Podcast (@rewindrobbie) July 7, 2024

Seeing Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer singing Parklife to 60,000 people wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, but there we are 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/THA5tS85hC — (C)harlie Sinclair (@charxsinclair) July 6, 2024

Robbie Williams ft Danny Dyer performing Parklife at Hyde Park was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/TPORSyVk9G — Matt Cole (@MattmgCole) July 6, 2024

I went to see Robbie Williams in Hyde Park y'day. Honestly, one of the best gigs I have ever attended. He got Danny Dyer on stage and performed Blur's Song Park Life. This was like in the first 15 mins of the gig! pic.twitter.com/CtmjaR2m3U — Catriona Irish Companion (@CuteCatriona) July 7, 2024

It’s coming home… Robbie Williams and Danny Dyer doing Parklife at Hyde Park… Now that’s a Saturday pic.twitter.com/uhXERYdS1J — Poppie Platt (@poppieplatt) July 6, 2024

Robbie Williams is some man. Most fun I’ve had in ages. Danny Dyer doing Parklife, just ridiculous pic.twitter.com/Y8hYq8vWwx — Richard (@gamray) July 6, 2024

Towards the end of the set, Robbie told fans: “At 50, I’m still here and I’m extremely grateful.

“Tonight I was the happiest and most chilled I have ever been coming on stage. Maybe it was England [winning their Euros 2024 match against Switzerland], maybe it was you guys, but I’m really fucking happy. Thank you for helping me remain on the planet. I love you guys.”

Robbie’s set also included the number one hits Millennium, She’s The One, Rock DJ and Candy, as well as signature tunes like Angels, No Regrets and Feel.

