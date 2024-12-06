Robbie Williams Film ‘Better Man’ Leads Australia’s AACTA Awards Nominees (EXCLUSIVE)

The Robbie Williams biopic “Better Man” has taken center stage in the 2025 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards nominations.

“Better Man” earned a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most ever received by a single film in the awards’ 66-year history. Directed by Michael Gracey, the musical film secured nods across key categories, including Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Screenplay, as well as multiple acting, technical, and creative honors.

“Better Man” is joined in the Best Film category by George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and “How to Make Gravy,” both with 15 nominations, the horror standout “Late Night with the Devil” with 14, the animated feature “Memoir of a Snail” with 11, and “Runt,” which received four.

For the first time, the AACTA Awards have recognized motion capture and voice performances in acting categories. Jonno Davies received a nomination for his motion capture portrayal of Robbie Williams in “Better Man,” while Sarah Snook’s voice work in “Memoir of a Snail” was similarly celebrated.

Television categories are led by Netflix’s “Boy Swallows Universe,” which made history with 22 nominations, including eight acting nods. Other standout nominees include “Thou Shalt Not Steal,” with nine nominations, and comedies “Colin From Accounts” and “The Artful Dodger,” which earned eight each.

The AACTA Awards, presented by Foxtel Group, return to the Gold Coast in February to celebrate excellence in Australian film, television, documentary, and online storytelling. This year’s nominees highlight both established names and groundbreaking new talent across the industry.

Winners will be announced over two ceremonies on Feb. 5 and 7, both held at HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast. These events are part of the AACTA Festival, a five-day celebration of Australian screen culture featuring panels, workshops, and an expanded Screen Careers Expo.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “‘Better Man’ breaking all-time records with 16 nominations is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the brilliance of its team. This year’s nominees reflect the extraordinary range of Australian storytelling across all platforms.”

2025 AACTA Award Nominees

Film Categories

Best Film

“Better Man”

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

“How to Make Gravy”

“Late Night with the Devil”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Runt”

Best Direction in Film

Michael Gracey – “Better Man”

George Miller – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Nick Waterman – “How to Make Gravy”

Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes – “Late Night with the Devil”

Adam Elliot – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Screenplay in Film

Michael Gracey, Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole – “Better Man”

George Miller, Nico Lathouris – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Nick Waterman, Meg Washington – “How to Make Gravy”

Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes – “Late Night with the Devil”

Adam Elliot – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Lead Actress in Film

Laura Gordon – “Late Night with the Devil”

Sarah Snook – “Memoir of a Snail”

Jackie van Beek – “Audrey”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Anna Torv – “Force of Nature: The Dry 2”

Phoebe Tonkin – “Kid Snow”

Best Lead Actor in Film

Eric Bana – “Force of Nature: The Dry 2”

David Dastmalchian – “Late Night with the Devil”

Jonno Davies – “Better Man”

Daniel Henshall – “How to Make Gravy”

Guy Pearce – “The Convert”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Alyla Browne – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Hannah Diviney – “Audrey”

Kate Mulvany – “Better Man”

Kate Mulvany – “How to Make Gravy”

Ingrid Torelli – “Late Night with the Devil”

Jacki Weaver – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Fayssal Bazzi – “Late Night with the Devil”

Chris Hemsworth – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Damon Herriman – “Better Man”

Damon Herriman – “How to Make Gravy”

Richard Roxburgh – “Force of Nature: The Dry 2”

Hugo Weaving – “How to Make Gravy”

Best Cinematography in Film

Erik A. Wilson, Matt Toll, Ashley Wallen – “Better Man”

Andrew Commis – “Force of Nature: The Dry 2”

Simon Duggan – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Matthew Temple – “Late Night with the Devil”

Gerald Thompson – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Editing in Film

Martin Connor, Lee Smith, Spencer Susser, Jeff Groth, Patrick Correll – “Better Man”

Alexandre de Franceschi, Maria Papoutsis – “Force of Nature: The Dry 2”

Eliot Knapman, Margaret Sixel – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes – “Late Night with the Devil”

Bill Murphy – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Original Score in Film

Batu Sener – “Better Man”

Tom Holkenborg – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Sam Dixon – “How to Make Gravy”

Roscoe Irwin, Glenn Richards – “Late Night with the Devil”

Elena Kats-Chernin – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Production Design in Film

Joel Chang – “Better Man”

Colin Gibson, Katie Sharrock – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Benjamin Fountain, Peter Kodicek – “How to Make Gravy”

Otello Stolfo – “Late Night with the Devil”

Adam Elliot – “Memoir of a Snail”

Best Costume Design in Film

Cappi Ireland – “Better Man”

Jenny Beavan – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Christina Validakis – “How to Make Gravy”

Steph Hooke – “Late Night with the Devil”

Terri Lamera – “Runt”

Best Sound in Film

Paul Pirola, Guntis Sics, Greg P. Russell, Tom Marks, Andy Nelson – “Better Man”

Tom Holkenborg, Rob Mackenzie, Ben Osmo, James Ashton, Yulia Akerholt, Jessica Meier – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Craig Walmsley, Stuart Morton, Diego Ruiz, Sam Hayward – “How to Make Gravy”

Emma Bortignon, Manel Lopez, Pete Smith, Cameron Grant – “Late Night with the Devil”

David Williams, Andy Wright, Lee Yee, Dylan Burgess – “Memoir of a Snail”

Television Categories

Best Drama Series

“Fake”

“Heartbreak High”

“The Artful Dodger”

“The Twelve”

“Thou Shalt Not Steal”

“Total Control”

Best Miniseries

“Boy Swallows Universe”

“Exposure”

“Four Years Later”

“House of Gods”

“Human Error”

“Last Days of the Space Age”

Best Narrative Comedy Series

“Austin”

“Bump”

“Colin From Accounts”

“Fisk”

“Strife”

“The Office”

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Presented by BINGE

Asher Keddie – “Fake”

Deborah Mailman – “Total Control”

Leah Purcell – “High Country”

Anna Torv – “Territory”

Phoebe Tonkin – “Boy Swallows Universe”

Sherry-Lee Watson – “Thou Shalt Not Steal”

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Presented by BINGE

Zac Burgess – “Boy Swallows Universe”

Felix Cameron – “Boy Swallows Universe”

Rob Collins – “Total Control”

Brendan Cowell – “Plum”

Sam Neill – “The Twelve”

Noah Taylor – “Thou Shalt Not Steal”

Best Acting in a Comedy

Patrick Brammall – “Colin From Accounts”

Aaron Chen – “Fisk”

Harriet Dyer – “Colin From Accounts”

Kitty Flanagan – “Fisk”

Genevieve Hegney – “Colin From Accounts”

Asher Keddie – “Strife”

Michael Theo – “Austin”

Felicity Ward – “The Office”

Factual, Documentary, and Entertainment Categories

Best Documentary

“A Horse Named Winx”

“Every Little Thing”

“Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line”

“Otto by Otto”

“Porcelain War”

“The Musical Mind: A Portrait in Process”

Best Factual Entertainment Program

“Alone Australia”

“Gogglebox Australia”

“Muster Dogs”

“Stuff the British Stole”

“Take 5 with Zan Rowe”

“The Assembly”

Best Entertainment Program Presented by EMG/Gravity Media

“Dancing with the Stars”

“LEGO Masters Australia vs The World”

“Mastermind”

“Spicks and Specks”

“The 1% Club”

“Tipping Point Australia”

Best Reality Program Presented by Network Ten

“Australian Idol”

“Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels”

“MasterChef Australia”

“Shark Tank Australia”

“The Amazing Race”

“The Great Australian Bake Off”

Best Lifestyle Program

“Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia”

“Gardening Australia”

“Grand Designs Australia”

“Grand Designs Transformations”

“Restoration Australia”

“Selling Houses Australia”

Best Stand-Up Special

“Anne Edmonds: Why Is My Bag All Wet?”

“Lloyd Langford: Current Mood”

“Mel Buttle: Let Me Know Either Way?”

“Melbourne International Comedy Festival – The Allstars Supershow”

“Melbourne International Comedy Festival – The Gala”

“Rove McManus: Loosey Goosey”

Online, Children’s, and Short Film Categories

Best Online Drama or Comedy

“Bad Ancestors”

“Buried”

“Descent”

“Girl Crush”

“Urvi Went to an All Girls School”

“Videoland”

Best Children’s Program

“Bluey”

“Eddie’s Lil Homies”

“Hard Quiz Kids”

“Little J & Big Cuz”

“Play School: Big Ted’s Time Machine”

“Spooky Files”

Best Short Film

“And the Ocean Agreed”

“Before We Sleep”

“Die Bully Die”

“Favourites”

“Gorgo”

“Why We Fight”

Technical and Craft Categories

Best Cinematography in Television

Shelley Farthing-Dawe – “Boy Swallows Universe: Episode 4”

Mark Wareham – “Boy Swallows Universe: Episode 6”

Aaron McLisky – “Exposure: Episode 5”

Simon Duggan – “Territory: Episode 1”

Tyson Perkins – “Thou Shalt Not Steal: Episode 2”

Best Editing in Television

Mark Perry – “Boy Swallows Universe: Episode 4”

Danielle Bosenberg – “Colin From Accounts: Episode 3”

Leila Gaabi – “Exposure: Episode 5”

Katie Flaxman – “Fisk: Episode 3”

Rodrigo Balart – “The Artful Dodger: Episode 6”

Best Original Score in Television

Joff Bush, Daniel O’Brien, Jazz Darcy – “Bluey: Episode 2”

Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Isaac Mounsey – “Boy Swallows Universe: Episode 4”

Mikey Young – “Exposure: Episode 5”

Antony Partos – “The Artful Dodger: Episode 8”

Vincent Goodyer – “Thou Shalt Not Steal: Episode 2”

Best Production Design in Television

Michelle McGahey – “Boy Swallows Universe: Episode 4”

Marni Kornhauser – “Exposure: Episode 5”

Roslyn Durnford – “House of Gods: Episode 6”

Michael Rumpf – “Ladies in Black: Episode 2”

Matt Putland – “The Artful Dodger: Episode 6”

Best Costume Design in Television

Kerry Thompson – “Boy Swallows Universe: Episode 4”

Rita Carmody – “Heartbreak High: Episode 1”

Marion Boyce – “Ladies in Black: Episode 2”

Ntombi Moyo – “Swift Street: Episode 1”

Xanthe Heubel – “The Artful Dodger: Episode 6”

Best Sound in Television

Dan Brumm – “Bluey: Episode 2”

Sam Hayward – “Boy Swallows Universe: Episode 4”

Paul Finlay, Andrew Miller, Joe Mount, Jared Dwyer – “Exposure: Episode 5”

Josh Williams, Pete Smith, Duncan Campbell, Tom Heuzenroeder – “Territory: Episode 1”

Luke Mynott – “Thou Shalt Not Steal: Episode 2”

Best of Variety

