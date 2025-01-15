Robbie Williams Jokes on “WWHL” That His New Veneers Are 'Not Like the Yellow Knobs that I Used to Have'

“Not too much right?,” Williams asked 'Watch What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen regarding his veneers, to which the host replied, “No. They suit you”

Robbie Williams is showing off his new veneers!

The 50-year-old English singer-songwriter revealed on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live that he got “new teeth” in for his appearance on the late night show while promoting his new biopic Better Man.

“Took us 15 years to get you here,” host Andy Cohen told the musician, who replied, “Yeah, just in time for my new teeth.”

He then asked the audience to give a “round of applause for my new teeth,” while showing them off in a big smile. Cohen noted that he thought his veneers “look great,” adding, “They’re nice. They’re a little small.”

“Not too much right?,” Williams asked, to which Cohen responded, “No. They suit you.”

“Not like the yellow knobs that I used to have,” the “Come Undone” singer joked, before adding, “these were so expensive and you pay for what you get…”

The former Take That band member also teasingly scrutinized another aspect of his appearance while on the late night show, noting that he “didn’t wash” his spray tan “well enough” before heading on air.

Charles Sykes/Bravo Robbie Williams on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'

“So yes, I look as though I’m covered in gravy and yes, I’m sure that X will be blowing up with, ‘What the hell is he doing?,’ ” Williams joked. “But I would just say I know that my spray tan is very evident right now.”

Elsewhere in the show the “Angels” crooner, who appeared alongside actress Julia Stiles, got candid about turning down the opportunity to perform at King Charles' coronation in May 2023, despite his ties to the royal family.

"Yeah, but there was a reason," Williams shared on WWHL. "I was working. I got something I couldn't turn down because of money." Cohen chimed in, "And contracts.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Robbie Williams visits the Empire State Building to celebrate the release of the film "Better Man" on January 14, 2025 in New York, New York.

According to Rolling Stone, Williams, along with Adele, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles all reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at King Charles' coronation. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who serves as an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, and others ended up taking part in the major royal event.

The musician is currently making appearances to promote his new film Better Man, which is "based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time," as per a synopsis for the film.

The movie — which depicts the singer as a CGI monkey — "is uniquely told from Williams' perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit." It follows Williams from his childhood to being part of Take That and his eventual solo career, "all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

Better Man hits theaters nationwide on Jan. 17 following a limited release.

