Robbie Williams kicks off new year celebrations with performance in Australia

Singer Robbie Williams kicked off new year celebrations in Australia with a performance outside Sydney Opera House.

The 50-year-old headlined ABC’s New Year’s Eve Party in the city, where 2025 has already begun, playing his biggest hits to celebrate the release of his film Better Man.

Speaking after the show, Williams said: “I’ve always had a soft spot for Australia.

“Ever since I first arrived here on my solo tour in 2003, Australia accepts me for who I am and that’s the best feeling.

“So, it was truly an honour to entertain the nation in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour counting down to New Year’s Eve.”

Better Man is out now in UK cinemas and its soundtrack album has also been released digitally.

The album features remixed versions of songs such as Angels, She’s The One and Rock DJ, as well as new song Forbidden Road, which has been nominated in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category at next year’s Golden Globes.

The musical film is based on the story of the rise, fall and return of British musician Williams, who is portrayed by a CGI chimpanzee.

It comes after Williams announced he would perform in cities across the UK and Europe next summer, with his 2025 tour beginning in Edinburgh on May 31.

Williams began his career in 1990s boyband Take That, before going on to have seven UK number one singles and 14 UK number one albums as a solo artist.