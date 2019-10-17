Robbie Williams teases 'huge' news with racy announcement photo

Robbie Williams has teased he's set to make a "huge" reveal tomorrow but it’s the eye-popping way he’s chosen to make the announcement that’s attracted attention.

In a post to his social media profiles, Williams sent fans into a spin with a nearly-nude snap of himself apparently imposed in the middle of a classical painting.

Covering his modesty with just his hands, the father-of-three grins widely as the figures behind him look on in shock and horror as his robe appears to have pulled from him.

Read more: Miley Cyrus shocks fans as she gropes new boyfriend Cody Simpson in racy Instagram selfie

He captioned the post: “I’m revealing something huge tomorrow x. Thanks to @collagebygrey for the artwork.”

While it’s certainly an eye-catching image, it remains to be seen if gives any clue toward what his news is.

Many of Williams’ fans were taken with the post that left little to the imagination.

"Looking forward to seeing your huge revelation," one commented as another wrote: "Oh come on it can’t be that big!!!"

You’re a big tease Mr Williams!!!!!! — Louise ✨🇺🇸 (@lcsacha) October 17, 2019

Hell yer .... judging by this it’s going to be I hell of a reveal 😜😜😜💓💗💓💗 — Dee Baker (@deedee9999) October 17, 2019

However, others were simply hoping that a tour or a Christmas album might be on the cards.

Williams and his wife Ayda Field revealed earlier in the year that they would not be returning to The X Factor judging panel in 2019 after making their debut together last year.

The pair cited their work schedules as the reason behind them not coming back.

Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell attending the X Factor photocall held at Somerset House, London. More

The X Factor: Celebrity kicked off last weekend with Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger on the judging panel.

Meanwhile, Cowell has recently buried the hatchet with ex-judge Sharon Osbourne, with the latter declaring their feud was "over".