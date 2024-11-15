Robbie Williams tour 2025: How to get tickets as singer plays down Oasis rivalry

Robbie Williams has said his “boldest tour yet” is not a competition with Oasis, “even though it bloody is”.

The singer has announced a host of dates when he will perform to the masses, including one in London, and the news comes just before the release of his new musical movie, Better Man.

Robbie Williams Live 2025 will take in more dates even than the Oasis comeback tour. The singer has a well-known long-running feud with the Gallagher brothers which could reignite next summer.

But, although now aged 50, he seems to have no plans to be the bigger or, indeed, better man.

Asked if it was a competition in an interview, Williams responded: “When Oasis get back together, there is no competing, really.

“Unless I’d taken a 20-year break, then it would be a fair fight. Oasis coming back together, I don’t think anyone could compete with that – including Taylor Swift, who’s the biggest artist on this planet.

“So no, it’s not a competition, even though it bloody is.”

Williams may be unwittingly embroiled in a competition for having the most irritated fans, however.

After Oasis purists raged against the controversial “dynamic-pricing” model, Williams has now been accused of charging too much.

The Stoke Sentinal, the local paper of Williams’s hometown, has gathered opinion from fans saying the three UK dates are out of their price range.

One wrote online: “The price of @robbiewilliams tickets is actually ridiculous! Cheapest at £125, not affordable for a lot of people.

“Feel sorry for the true fans who don't have that money to spend.”

Another added: “Dunno about @robbiewilliams more like robbing b*****. Was gonna buy my mum a couple of tickets but not as £125 a pop id happily spend that on her but then she's gotta find someone else to pay £125 b***** rip off.”

Based on his Hyde Park shows from earlier in the summer, Williams will likely find a crowd – especially if new music will be released in the meantime.

He said: “I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie Better Man and some new music, too … but more on that soon.”

So, if you want to bag a spot at the upcoming shows, here is what you need to know.

When is Robbie Williams playing?

Williams has announced five tour dates for the UK next year in the spring and summer.

He will be performing on:

May 31 at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 6 at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, London

June 11 at the Co-op Live, Manchester

June 13 at Royal Crescent, Bath

August 23 at Croke Park, Dublin

He will also be touring around the world with gigs in countries including South Africa, Sweden, Germany, France, Poland, Norway and Lithuania. See the full list of dates here.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets officially go on general sale on Friday, November 15 and can be purchased from Ticketmaster, See Tickets here, or from the Robbie Williams’s official website.

There was also be a presale for all fans who have pre-ordered the soundtrack for Better Man from his website.

There’s also a London presale for O2 Priority members, a Manchester Co-op presale, a Bath presale for residents, and Ticketmaster Past Booker presales, all starting at 10am today (Wednesday November 13).

How much are tickets?

The See Tickets website lists a variety of ticket prices, from £66, for some seats, and £220 for front standing.

Standing at the rear of the stadium will set you back £104.50 while other seats are priced between £77 and £165.

Who is supporting Robbie Williams on his 2025 tour?

The singer has two big names supporting him, but they are not both playing at all dates.

He will be supported by indie favourites Lottery Winners across all dates but Scottish fans will be in for an additional treat as he will be joined by Rag’n’Bone Man on May 31 in Edinburgh.

More tour dates are on his official website.