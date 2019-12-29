Robbie Williams met wife Ayda Field just after sleeping with drug dealer

Singer Robbie Williams, left, and his wife and Ayda Field posesfor photographers upon arrival for the Pride of Britain Awards at a central London hotel, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Robbie Williams has detailed that he met his now-wife Ayda Field in a rather unconventional way, as it happened after he had just slept with his drug dealer.

The former Take That member, who has been open about his substance abuse problems in the past, had been left with a large quantity of drugs before he set eyes on his future spouse.

"My drug dealer had just left, I’d slept with her and she’d left me a bag of drugs," the 45-year-old told the Daily Mail's You magazine.

Williams went on to marry Field, 40, in 2010 and the pair share three children, Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, and Colette, one.

Ayda Field pursued her relationship with Williams after he checked in to rehab in 2007.

However, it came after their relationship had been on-and-off during the dating stage.

But it was a conversation with Hollywood star Cameron Diaz that made Williams think twice about his future with Field.

"I bumped into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore," Williams shared. "I started talking about this person I’d just ended a relationship with and was listing all these things about her brilliance when Cameron said, 'I don’t think it’s over'."

Williams went into rehab in 2007, and recently divulged it came just two weeks after he met Field.

In an appearance on Loose Women in November, the singer expressed his surprise that it "didn't put her off".

Field, who was also present on the show, said she had "gone with her heart" by sticking by him.