Robbing the young to give to the old: How Britain became a ‘boomerocracy’

Britain’s young people have had a brutal few years. Despite being the population least at risk during the Covid pandemic, they bore the brunt of the measures designed to contain it. Young people were more likely to be furloughed, and the under-25s in particular accounted for more than 40 per cent of employee job losses during the first year of the pandemic. Others saw their education severely disrupted, with university lectures and schoolrooms moved to Zoom.

Regardless of these costs, 88 per cent of 18-24 year olds backed the first lockdown in March 2020, and a significant majority the second in November 2020. For all the chatter about the need to instil a sense of duty in Britain’s young people, when push came to shove they more than fulfilled their part of the social contract. If there is a debt owed, it’s from the rest of society to them.

Listen to our politicians, however, and this narrative could pass you by entirely. Rishi Sunak has made it quite clear where he thinks his path to political survival lies: appealing relentlessly to the economic interests of pensioners. Going beyond Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to retain the pensions triple lock, the Conservatives are offering a new quadruple lock, lifting the personal allowance for pensioners to keep the state pension tax-free.

Young people, meanwhile, can look forward to the delights of National Service with a gerontocratic twist: rather than learning to shoot a gun, many of those entering the scheme would be learning to empty bedpans. The demands of the NHS – driven in turn by the need to care for a growing elderly population – are such that the Prime Minister can now talk with a straight face about drafting young people in to provide corvée labour.

This isn’t happening because British pensioners are uniquely selfish, or that British politicians are particularly concerned with their welfare, but because of the interaction of economics, demography and politics. As a result, we now function less like a democracy than a boomerocracy.

Demography is destiny

Britain is effectively missing in the region of 1.4 million children, and to the extent that politicians seem to think about it at all, it’s with a sense of relief at the money saved.

Since 1972 — the last year when the birth rate was at replacement level, the number of births per woman high enough to maintain a steady population — the number of children born in Britain has slipped slowly downwards, even as the population has grown, falling from 833,984 to 694,685 in 2021. If instead we’d held steady — if 833,984 children had been born in each year — there would be more than a million more people under the age of 18 in the country. There would also have been another 3,181,641 adults. And with them, a significant number of votes.

Instead, decades of low birth rates combined with improvements in life expectancy have flipped the population pyramid on its head. The share of the country aged over 65 rose from 14 per cent in 1974, to 16 per cent in 2004, to 19 per cent in 2022. By 2070, it will be closer to 30 per cent.

As the population shifts, so does the centre ground of our politics. As younger residents are more likely to be immigrants, members of older generations are more likely to be eligible to vote. Combined with their typically high levels of turnout, Karl Williams of the Centre for Policy Studies has calculated that those aged over 55 will constitute a majority of votes cast in this year’s election — and quite likely the majority of votes cast in a majority of constituencies too.

Life under boomerocracy

Aeschines writes that when the assembly of Athens met, the over-50s spoke first. Only once they had all had their say were the younger citizens permitted to speak. While Westminster hasn’t replicated this system precisely, the outcome looks startlingly familiar.

To understand what an older population means for Britain, we can turn to two of the most famous studies of public choice economics. The first is Anthony Downs’s model of political parties, where politicians set aside ideology and simply come up with the policy mixture most likely to secure their election. The second is the median voter theorem, which shows that in simplified models of voting behaviour, the candidate who makes the strongest appeal to the “average” eligible voter will win.

Applying these models to the real world is fraught with complications, but as a first order approximation they suggest that a country with an ageing population will be governed in line with the interests of older residents, rather than the younger.

In Britain’s case, the result has been to reveal a hidden failure mode for our democracy. When the old outnumber the young, Britain’s political system will slowly shift towards ever greater expropriation of young workers to fund the demands for healthcare and pensions of the older population, distorting the economy to maintain asset prices — and further fuelling the demographic trends that brought us to this place.

Timelines, meanwhile, collapse towards the present. Expensive and disruptive investment projects create costs today for payoffs in the future. If a large part of your electorate doesn’t expect to gain from them, then support for delayed gratification over current consumption is likely to drop. A society in this situation would eschew capital investment in favour of pouring money into services such as the NHS or transfers like the state pension. And it would certainly fail to build enough houses.

The housing catastrophe

In 1997, the median house in England and Wales cost £59,950, or roughly 3.5 times the average income. By 2022, the equivalent property cost £270,000, more than eight times the annual salary.

This explosive growth in asset prices has been a boon to those who bought early. Roughly 79 per cent of those aged over 65 own their homes, with more than 4 per cent still having some mortgage to pay off. Soaring asset prices have, in turn, created immense household wealth that subsequent generations have not benefited from; cohorts born after 1970 have acquired property wealth at a significantly lower rate, with most of the benefits accumulating to those born in the 1950s. Savills have estimated that as a result, the over-50s account for about 78 per cent of the UK’s privately held housing wealth.

This shows up in attitudes towards housebuilding. Ask people whether they support new housing in their local area, and almost 60 per cent of those aged 18-24 will say yes. As the age ticks up, support drops down, with a majority of the over-65s opposing new construction. Similar polls have found opposition is almost twice as high among owner occupiers than among those renting. It is entirely possible that these general polling questions understate the true strength of opposition, too; when the Conservatives proposed liberalising the planning regime, they promptly saw a 16,000 vote majority in Chesham and Amersham turned into an 8,028 vote defeat.

So asset prices rise, the country is wealthier, everyone wins. Well, not quite. For young people, the housing market is catastrophic. Millennial households in 2019 were four times more likely to rent in the private sector than their baby boomer predecessors were at the same age, and far less likely to own their own homes. By the age of 30, more than half of the baby boomers were homeowners, compared to less than a third of millennials.

The result of these higher prices has been to trap people in the private rented sector even as rents soar. In 2022, housing costs took up 24 per cent of the income of a typical household renting in Britain, as opposed to 16 per cent of the budget of those who were paying off a mortgage. Both sets could feel hard done by relative to previous generations, however: in 1980, a 30 year old could expect to spend about 10 per cent of their income on housing.

Perversely, the high cost of renting makes homeownership even less affordable. Getting a deposit is now a herculean task. According to the Resolution Foundation, in 1997 it would have taken a young household putting aside roughly 5 per cent of its income around 3 years to reach the required sum. Today, calculations suggest that a pair of young graduates saving at this rate would take 14 years to reach a viable deposit – assuming that house prices don’t increase over this period, and interest rates don’t fall. Unsurprisingly, almost 40 per cent of first-home buyers now rely on the “bank of mum and dad” to get to this figure. Those without family money face an increasingly steep task.

Higher rents, meanwhile, haven’t meant a higher quality of property. The average floor space per person in England’s rental market dropped almost 20 per cent from 1996 to 2019, while 23 per cent of homes in the private rented sector fall below the Decent Homes Standard. With this as the alternative, it’s not surprising that some choose to avoid the market entirely, saving on rent by living with family members at the price of their independence. Some 28 per cent of those aged 20 to 34 in the UK still live with their parents, and the share is creeping up year on year.

Triple locked out

Governments, by their nature, give with one hand to take with another. When the state redistributes income, it necessitates taking it away from someone, somewhere — whether through current taxation, or borrowing, meaning higher taxes in the future, or even the “inflation tax” if it turns to debt monetisation.

Over the past 14 years, however, the British state has consistently taken from the young to give to the old. The American economist Mancur Olson once argued that governments evolved from “stationary bandits”; raiders and pillagers who settled down in one place, giving them a captive population to demand tribute from — and also giving them an incentive to allow people to keep some of their income to invest, securing the bandits’ future in the process.

Many of Britain’s older voters do not have this incentive. They know perfectly well that they will be “moving on” in the relatively near future, and while not exactly spiritually akin to Mongol warriors sacking Chinese cities, there are certain overlaps in the practical implications.

To see this in practice, we can look at the behaviour of the state. The UK’s tax revenue as a share of total output is now closer to Sweden than the United States, even as the performance of the state-run health health sector lags far behind. We are paying Scandinavian levels of taxes for American public services.



This isn’t ideal for elderly voters either, but they are getting a rather better deal for their money. In 2018-19, the government spent roughly £14,655 for each child in Britain, £10,178 for each working age adult, and £20,789 for each pensioner. Spending on the last group has risen even as spending on other groups has fallen. Similarly, NHS spending on the over-65s has hovered around two fifths over the past decade, with spending on this group set to rise as its numbers swell.

It’s a similar story with fiscal transfers. As the coalition government set about “fixing the roof” between 2010 and 2015, its combination of personal allowance increases and the triple lock directed money towards pensioners even as cuts to working age benefits, rises in tuition fees and increases in national insurance — generally not paid by those over state pension age — took from the young. The net result was that pensioners were effectively unaffected by the changes to taxes and benefits, while working-age families with children got hammered, with the poorest hit hardest — losing more than 6 per cent of their annual incomes.

Working age benefits faced a 1 per cent cap on increases from 2013 to 2015, followed by an outright freeze between 2016 and 2020, while students graduating laden with tuition fee debts faced effective marginal tax rates 9 per cent higher than their debt-free predecessors — 15 per cent higher if they also took a loan for a postgraduate degree. By 2023, meanwhile, the cumulative effect of the triple lock had been to increase the state pension by £800 relative to simply raising its value in line with inflation, let alone freezing it entirely. In turn, this is costing the government in the region of £10 billion per year.

As much as people like to argue that the state pension was paid for over a lifetime of work, the reality looks slightly different. The state pension in practice looks a bit like a Ponzi scheme, with each generation paying for the retirement of those before it. This is why it’s possible to have a triple lock totally divorced from the underlying value of contributions. The result is that younger baby boomers are the big winners from the state’s generosity, with those born in the early 1960s having a lifetime net withdrawal from the welfare state around twice as large as that estimated for the late 1990s millennial cohort.

Demographic death spirals

This system — each generation paying for the one before it — works so long as the population is stable. If the population is growing, it can even make retirement relatively cheap (at the expense of some saving). In a shrinking population, however, it rapidly becomes unsustainable.

Spending on the state pension is set to rise from 4.8 per cent of GDP in 2021 to 8.1 per cent in 2072, even as spending on health rises from 9.1 per cent of GDP to 15 per cent, and the cost of adult social care doubles from 1.2 per cent of GDP to 2.5 per cent. In total, the three categories are set to take up more than a quarter of national output by 2072.

It is difficult to argue that this is a sustainable state of affairs, particularly if the population continues to shrink. As it stands, the natural population of this country looks set to tip into decline, with deaths predicted to outstrip births in the near future, making it hard to pass the burden further on into the future with borrowing.

The current path suggests a particularly unappealing vision of the future: a generation paying the highest taxes of the post-war period to fund the retirement of their predecessors, high rents eating away at their private savings, before finding that the state pension has been stripped to the bones when their retirement comes.

Perhaps the biggest risk, however, is that it ends up driving us further into a doom loop. As the resources available to young people shrink, it’s hardly surprising that birth rates are tumbling to new lows. There is a well-established link between rental costs and the number of children people have; as housing becomes more expensive, home-owners tend to have more children while those renting put it off into the future.

Britain’s homeowners, however, are increasingly of an age where they’ve completed their families. All that’s left is the squeeze on the workers who will provide for the elderly of the future. Our current solution to this problem — propping up the social care sector and the economy through high levels of immigration — seems perversely likely to make the problem worse for the young people already here, as competition for scarce housing increases further.

Fertility intentions – the number of children women want and intend to have – have remained at replacement level in Europe even as birth rates have fallen. The gap between the two doesn’t seem hard to explain: ask young people in America why they haven’t had children, and the list is familiar: childcare is too expensive, raising children is too expensive, their situation is too financially precarious. It is a bleak thought that many of Britain’s missing children would have been dearly loved by their parents, who simply could not afford to have them.

If we’re going to get out of this without destroying the future of Britain’s young, we’re going to need to rely on a boom in economic growth. The chance of this, however, seems slim.

Growth? What growth?

Britain’s growth performance in recent years has been dismal. This shouldn’t surprise us: economists have found a strong relationship in Europe between an older population, and a lower level of investment in public education and productive government services.

In Britain, the rise in the elderly population has been mirrored by a collapse in investment, with gross capital formation falling from 28 per cent of GDP in 1974 to 19 per cent in 2022. Perhaps it shouldn’t surprise us that we haven’t built a reservoir since 1992, or that we shut down our largest gas storage facility to save £750 million over 10 years; short-term thinking is increasingly baked into the centre of our government.

Adjusted for inflation, real wages in Britain today are still below their 2008 peak. It’s no surprise that the Institute for Fiscal Studies has found that the average Briton would be almost £5,000 richer if living standards had kept growing at their pre-2010 rate, or that people in their 30s are the first generation to earn less than those born 10 years before them since the 1930s. Adding insult to injury, part of the reason wage growth has been so weak is the need for companies to pour resources into defined benefit pension schemes for retired workers — schemes far more generous than those offered to the current workforce.

It’s hard to see Britain naturally growing to a point where it can afford the services required by its increasingly elderly population — particularly given that much of the labour demanded will be in sectors like health and social care where productivity growth is harder to generate. Instead, if this spiral is escaped, it is increasingly likely to be through a political movement.

The coming backlash

Given the relentlessly boomercratic nature of the Conservative Party’s election campaign, it shouldn’t be surprising that the party’s support has plummeted among young people. While the Tories are polling at 21 per cent in the general population, putting them in second place, among those aged 18-24 they are at just 5 per cent — putting them below Labour (55 per cent), the Liberal Democrats (14 per cent), Reform UK (12 per cent), the Greens (10 per cent), and only a little ahead of “other” (3 per cent).

Winning these voters back will be an extremely challenging task. It is not impossible that in seeking to win in the short term by funding older voters at the expense of the young, the Conservatives might doom themselves as a long-term electoral force. The incentives facing the Labour Party, however, have already seen their recommitment to the triple lock.

It is probably not a coincidence that millennials are the generation most dissatisfied with democracy in British history — or that support is plummeting towards the 50 per cent threshold. If our current political system proves unable to give young people the life chances they want, history has plenty of warnings about what might follow next.