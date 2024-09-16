Robert and Anne Geeves found not guilty of murder of Amber Haigh

Anne and Robert Greeves were found not guilty of the murder of Amber Haigh after a nine-week trial in Wagga Wagga.

Robert and Anne Geeves have been found not guilty of the murder of Amber Haigh, who disappeared more than two decades ago.

Robert Samuel Geeves, 64, and his wife Anne Margaret Geeves, also 64, spent more than two years in prison awaiting the trial, which ran for nine weeks in the NSW supreme court. Robert was the father of Haigh’s child.

Haigh, who had an intellectual disability, was 19 when she vanished from the New South Wales Riverina in June 2002. She left behind her five-month-old son whom, the court heard, she adored and “never let out of her sight”.

The couple were charged in 2022 with her murder, police alleging they killed Haigh so they could take custody of her baby.

The Geeveses consistently denied ever harming Haigh or having anything to do with her disappearance.

On Monday, after a judge-alone trial, Justice Lonergan found the couple not guilty of murder.

