Robert Downey Jr. Is Returning to the MCU (But Not as Iron Man!)

When we profiled Robert Downey Jr. earlier this year, we asked him the obvious—and damn near mandatory—question: Would you return to the MCU? "Happily," he said. "It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win."

Well, the man clearly knew something we didn't! During Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday night, Marvel boss Kevin Feige provided new looks of The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and Captain America: Brave New World. Near the end of the presentation, Feige made what seemed like the final Big Announcement of the night: Anthony and Joe Russo (who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, among others) would return to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.



Secret Wars—if you're unfamiliar—is a famous comic-book storyline where all of the heroes (to massively simplify!) duke it out on a planet called Battleworld. A very important villain in that story? Dr. Doom. Hence Avengers: Doomsday, which would presumably focus on the iconic antagonist to the Fantastic Four. (By the way: With all of these announcements, we can safely bet on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty falling by the wayside, following the legal issues of Jonathan Majors.)

Back at the panel, a crowd of figures dressed in Dr. Doom's iconic silver mask and green cloak surrounded Feige and the Russos, who began teasing that the "greatest actor in the world" would play Doom. One Dr. Doom emerged, took of his mask...revealing Robert Downey Jr.'s beautiful face. "New mask, same task," he said. "What can I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters." Who knows what sort of multiversal antics the MCU will have to pull off to believably reintroduce its most iconic actor in a new role, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Downey Jr. For now, we're just happy that he's back in the game.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters in May 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

