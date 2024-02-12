Robert Dyas pays customer £5,400 after new pergola stains patio

The stain appeared on Miriam's patio just a few weeks after a new pergola was purchased

A DIY store has paid a customer £5,400 after rust from one of its products stained her patio.

Miriam, who did not want her surname used, purchased two pieces of garden furniture including a pergola, from Robert Dyas in July, 2023 and by September a mark had appeared.

The Welwyn Garden City, resident said the retailer had been "amazing".

Robert Dyas said it worked with the Hertfordshire customer to resolve the issue.

The issue was caused from a rusted leg, Miriam said

Miriam said a small section of her resin bonded patio was damaged where one of her pergola feet stood.

As it purchased for more than £800 she believed "something of this cost shouldn't start to rust".

She said when she first contacted the company they told her as a gesture of goodwill they would replace the foot that rusted as it should have been powder coated.

She claimed Robert Dyas told her to then clean the stain, but she replied and said she would not do it as "if I touch something and make it worse that becomes my problem".

She was disappointed with the retailers initial response so contacted the JVS show, on BBC Three Counties Radio, to get the matter resolved.

Robert Dyas agreed to pay £600 for the ground to be professionally cleaned by the business who laid the patio, but it "didn't come out".

The DIY company, owned by Dragons' Den, Theo Paphitis, then said it would pay for the cost to have the resign redone, which was £5,400.

The problem leg will be replaced after the resin bonded patio is replaced

It immediately gave her £4,800, minus the £600 she had already been paid.

"Robert Dyas have been absolutely amazing", she said.

"They sent the money right out. They never quibbled anything, they've been brilliant."

Miriam took a picture of the underneath of the pergola to show the rust

She is now hoping the work will be carried out in a few week's time, and then the new foot replaced.

Presenter Jonathan Vernon Smith said: "I've been doing this for a long time and I'll be honest this is one the most astonishing results in terms of a company not only bending over backwards to try and help but going above and beyond."

A Robert Dyas spokesperson said: "The Robert Dyas Customer Care team is pleased to have resolved this unique query in a collaborative and positive way with the customer."

