Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Daughter Recalls His Disgusting Whale Stunt In Resurfaced Interview

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter said her father once sawed off a dead whale’s head and transported it on top of the family’s minivan as it leaked smelly juices for hours.

The bizarre story resurfacedfrom a 2012 interview that Kick Kennedy gave after her father suspended his independent bid for president last week and endorsed Republican Donald Trump.

“Kick’s taste for the extreme was fed by her dad’s eccentric environmentalism,” Hudson Morgan wrote in Town & Country. “Exhibit A: When she was six, word got out that a dead whale had washed up on Squaw Island in Hyannis Port. Bobby — who likes to study animal skulls and skeletons — ran down to the beach with a chainsaw, cut off the whale’s head, and then bungee-corded it to the roof of the family minivan for the five-hour haul back to Mount Kisco, New York.”

Kick Kennedy told the author, “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet. We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

A few weeks earlier in his failed campaign, RFK Jr. copped to placing the carcass of a young black bear in Central Park and manipulating the scene to appear as if the animal were fatally struck by a cyclist.

The pol might be trying to curry favor for a possible post in a Trump administration if the GOP nominee wins, but the recently resurrected tale is likely to raise a few eyebrows among conservatives and others.

Meanwhile, Kick Kennedy, 36, made headlines recently by reportedly hanging out with Ben Affleck amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

