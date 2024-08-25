Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he understands family's disappointment after he endorsed Donald Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said his family members are free to disagree with his endorsement of former President Donald Trump after five issued a statement calling the move "a betrayal."

The independent presidential hopeful suspended his campaign and backed the Republican nominee Friday. The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, he is part of one of the nation's most prominent political dynasties.

But RFK Jr.'s family has long disavowed his candidacy and his history of spreading conspiracy theories. His sister, Kerry Kennedy, released a statement with four other members of the family to X, formerly Twitter, Friday.

"Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear," she wrote. "It's a sad ending to a sad story."

In an an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," RFK Jr. said several of his family members work for President Joe Biden and consider him a friend. He acknowledged his family has long been at the center of the Democratic Party, exemplified by a bust of his father in the president's Oval Office.

"I understand that they're troubled by my decisions," he told Fox News' Shannon Bream. "But, you know, I think we all need to be able to disagree with each other and still love each other."

RFK Jr. also thanked his wife Cheryl Hines, who supported his campaign, for her understanding when he endorsed Trump despite her discomfort with the decision.

"I am so grateful to my amazing wife Cheryl for her unconditional love, as I made a political decision with which she is very uncomfortable," he wrote in a post on X. "I wish this also for the country — love and unity even in the face of disagreement. We will need that in coming times."

In the interview Sunday, Kennedy confirmed reports that he also reached out to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Libertarian presidential nominee Chase Oliver "on the same basis" as he did with Trump before offering his endorsement to the former president.

He said Trump has not promised him a cabinet position if he is elected in exchange for his endorsement, but that they have agreed to work together and he plans to actively campaign for the Republican nominee.

Rachel Barber is a 2024 election fellow at USA TODAY, focusing on politics and education. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @rachelbarber_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RFK Jr. understands family's disappointment after he backed Trump