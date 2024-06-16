Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares 2024 presidential impact in Albuquerque
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares 2024 presidential impact in Albuquerque
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shares 2024 presidential impact in Albuquerque
Murphy previously claimed that Trump had kissed her. Now, an upcoming book titled 'Apprentice in Wonderland' explores the pair's alleged bond at length
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit
Donald Trump on Saturday night suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee referred to Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician for part of his presidency, as "Ronny Johnson.” The moment came as Trump was questioning Biden's mental acuity, something he often does on the campaign trail and social media.
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
Anthony Fauci has a new book plan and detailed one conversation with trump where the president said he “loved” him, but also expressed anger with the doctor.
Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality’s commentary.
WASHINGTON — Three months into the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was at home in northwest Washington when he answered his cellphone to President Donald Trump screaming at him in an expletive-laden rant. He had incurred the president’s wrath by remarking that the vaccines under development might not provide long-lasting immunity. That was the day, June 3, 2020, “that I first experienced the brunt of the president’s rage,” Fauci writes in his forthcoming autobiography. Fauci has long bee
A video released by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade appears to show a Russian tank falling into a crater and exploding under Ukrainian fire.
“Did he think Donald Trump could see through the door?” joked the MSNBC anchor.
‘I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,’ former tennis star says
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
The South Carolina Republican appears to have edited his original post and added the word "president" to appease Trump.
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
Russia only has one S-500 and has never used it before. Ukraine says it's now deployed to defend against Ukraine's relentless attacks on Crimea.
The late night host tore into the Senate minority leader for a stunning change of tune on the former president.
The Republican Party and its presumptive presidential nominee are struggling to articulate a position on reproductive rights
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can’t afford another D-day gaffe. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanYes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After CovidWells Fargo Fires Over a Dozen for ‘Simulation of Keyboard Activity’Danes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesOn what is likely one of his last high-profile international trips, the UK prime minister was left den
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “corrupt” during an interview with MSNBC on the court’s recent decision to overturn a Trump-era bump stock ban. Thomas has come under increasing scrutiny for gifts he has received from Republican super donors, including billionaire Harlan Crow. “Y’all were too nice before,” Crockett said…
The "Tonight Show" host helped the former president celebrate his 78th birthday -- sorta.
(Bloomberg) -- Narendra Modi seized a window to end his diplomatic purgatory with the US and Canada. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanYes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After CovidDanes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesMeloni Uses the G-7 to Put Focus on the Global South — And HerselfThe Indian prime minister arrived at the Group of Seven meetings