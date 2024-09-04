Robert Jenrick in pole position to be next Tory leader as Priti Patel eliminated in first round of voting

Robert Jenrick has won the first round of voting in the race to be the next Conservative leader as Dame Priti Patel was eliminated.

The former immigration minister took 28 votes, beating the favourite Kemi Badenoch into second with the backing of 22 Tory MPs.

The other contenders are former security minister Tom Tugendhat, ex-home secretary James Cleverly and Mel Stride.

Next week the group will be whittled down again, to just four.

Kemi Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, Mel Stride, James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat and Dame Priti Patel (PA) (PA Media)

Next month’s Conservative party conference will then be dominated by the contest, after which MPs will then chose who to put into the final two.

The final candidates will be voted on by Tory members, with the winner expected to be announced on 2 November.

Earlier Sir Keir Starmer described Ms Badenoch as the "favourite" in the Tory leadership race at PMQs and she was the bookies choice.

But it was Mr Jenrick, who dramatically quit Rishi Sunak’s government over immigration who secured the most votes from Tory MPs.

The results saw Mr Jenrick won 28 votes, Ms Badenoch 22, ex-home secretary James Cleverly 21, former security minister Tom Tugendhat 17, ex-cabinet minister Mel Stride 16 and Dame Priti, another former home secretary, 14.

Robert Jenrick addressing a leadership rally where he set out his plans for a ‘new Conservative Party’ (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Shadow communities secretary Ms Badenoch claimed the result showed there was “huge support” for her campaign.

“It’s time to deal with hard truths today, rather than big problems tomorrow,” she added on X.

“I look forward to making the case for renewal around the country, with colleagues and members.”

Mr Cleverly added that “momentum” was on his side., saying it was “great to be through to the next round” and adding “I am ready to lead, and win, the next General Election”.

Mr Tugendhat said he was “honoured to have made it through to the next round of this leadership contest. I am ready to serve, lead and act to make Britain a better place.”

Mr Sunak’s government was rocked last December by the resignation of Mr Jenrick after the PM failed to appease Tory right-wingers with his emergency Rwanda legislation.

In a scathing resignation letter, Mr Jenrick told Mr Sunak he did not believe the new bill provided “us with the best possible chances of success” in getting Rwanda flights off the ground.

The hardliner made clear he wanted to bypass the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – revealing that he had been “pushing for the strongest possible” bill that would put “national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law”.

In response, Mr Sunak branded his departure “disappointing”, but told Mr Jenrick in a letter he feared it was “based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the situation”.