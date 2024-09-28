Robert Jenrick to give ‘rebel’ speech outside Tory conference in fight for future of party

Robert Jenrick will not shy away from difficult conversations the Conservative Party needs to have - Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph

Robert Jenrick has accused Tory bosses of “dumbing down” the leadership contest as he prepares to hold a rebel speech outside of the party conference.

The front-runner was cheered by a crowd of his supporters carrying “Jenrick for leader” placards as he arrived in Birmingham on Saturday with his wife Michal Berkner as proceedings get underway on Sunday.

A campaign source said there was not enough time for candidates to tell party members about their vision for the future of the party because of the 20-minute cap on speeches and a threat of a “yellow card” penalty system to discipline candidates who criticise each other.

Mr Jenrick is looking to stage a speech outside the secure zone in a bid to get his message across to members.

The source said: “Throughout this conference, Jenrick will not shy away from the debates the party needs to have.

“He will resist the dumbing down of the contest that some seem intent on. It is ridiculous that there has been so little policy debate between the candidates.

“It’s plain wrong that the party has given each candidate just 20 minutes to set out their vision.

“He strongly believes the party needs to thrash out where it stands on the big issues facing our country, and that this should be done – respectfully – in public. Brushing disagreement under the carpet is a recipe for neither unity nor recovery.

“CCHQ can brand it a rebel speech if they want. They can even attempt to block it. But, really, this is just step one in bringing the Conservative Party closer to the members.”

Kemi Badenoch has accused Robert Jenrick of underhanded tactics in the leadership contest - Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph

Mr Jenrick, along with leadership contenders Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat will all address the conference, which will run until Wednesday.

Their campaigns will be lobbying MPs before parliamentarians select the final two on October 10. The result will be declared on November 2.

Ms Badenoch arrived shortly ahead of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, who were greeted by interim party chairman Richard Fuller on Saturday afternoon, and spoke to a number of supporters of her campaign before heading into her hotel.

Mr Cleverly and Mr Jenrick followed after Mr Sunak’s arrival.

The Braintree MP and his wife Susie were greeted by Arun Photay, regional chairman of the West Midlands Conservatives and Michael Winstanley, chair of conference.

James Cleverly’s leadership campaign has focused on tax - Toby Melville/Reuters

It is the first conference since the party’s general election defeat in July and the battle over the party leadership will feature prominently.

Tom Tugendhat was the final Conservative leadership contender to arrive at the party conference.

The Tonbridge MP was greeted by a crowd of supporters wearing T-shirts and foam hands emblazoned with his name “Tom”.

Conservative former MPs Jackie Doyle-Price and Anne-Marie Trevelyan were among the supporters who met him.

Setting out his reconciliatory pitch in The Sunday Telegraph centred upon restoring the Tories’ reputation for competence, Mr Tugendhat said: “Our mistakes were not simply ones of policy or personality, nor were they the product of a flawed political strategy alone. The infighting and factionalism of the last five years are symptoms of something much deeper – a lack of vision and a failure of leadership.

“More than anything else, that is why we were rejected at the ballot box. People will weigh many issues when casting their vote – healthcare, education, immigration – but they will never place their faith in a party that has shown it is not serious about governing in their interest.”

Tom Tugendhat aims to restore the Tories’ reputation for competence - Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph

Mr Tugendhat’s analysis was echoed by a new report by think tank, Onward, for centre-right thinkers, which found that the Tories must target Reform and Liberal Democrat voters if it is to get back into power.

Immigration has so far featured heavily in the leadership race but the NHS, public services and taxation need to be prioritised by the Conservatives following the poll of more than 24,000 individuals.

They also urged against a deal with Nigel Farage as they felt it would be a “huge error” because “it is unpopular with both current and target Conservative voters.”

Meanwhile, Ms Badenoch used an interview with The Times to accuse Mr Jenrick’s campaign of engaging in “dirty tricks” by lending votes to Mr Cleverly in an effort to keep her out of the final two.

She said: “If the MPs try and stitch it up, I think the members will be very angry.”

Mr Jenrick’s campaign has denied Ms Badenoch’s allegations.

Mr Cleverly, the former home secretary, focused on tax rather than immigration in an op-ed for the Daily Telegraph, saying Labour’s election attack line that the Conservatives had raised the tax burden to its highest level in decades showed the party “have work to do”.