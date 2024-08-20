Robert Jenrick: I took Ozempic but didn’t enjoy it

Robert Jenrick said he used Ozempic for six weeks in the autumn of 2023 - David Rose for the Telegraph

Robert Jenrick has revealed he took the weight-loss drug Ozempic to slim down but “didn’t particularly enjoy it”.

The Tory leadership contender said the jabs were “helpful” but he only took the product for a “short period of time”.

Mr Jenrick, the former immigration minister, is one of six candidates in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party.

He is battling it out for the top job with Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat, with a winner due to be announced on November 2.

Mr Jenrick told Politico he used the weight-loss product for six weeks in the autumn of 2023 and since then he has focused on losing weight “in the normal way” by eating more healthily and exercising.

He said: “To be honest, I was overweight. I took Ozempic for a short period of time, didn’t particularly enjoy it, but it was helpful.

“Since then I’ve just lost weight in the normal way by eating less, eating more healthily, doing some exercise — going to the gym, going running. I’ve lost four stone in 12 months.”

Mr Jenrick also used the interview to set out his belief that the “first step” for the next Tory leader should be to try to win back Conservative voters who switched to Reform UK at the last general election.

He suggested that winning back voters who switched to Labour or the Liberal Democrats would come after that initial task of reuniting the Right of British politics.

He said that “the first step, without doubt, is winning back the Reform voters” and added: “We’ll never get to make the later steps unless we get that first one right.”

Tory leadership candidates are currently campaigning for support as they take part in a series of hustings events.

The next big stage in the contest will kick off when MPs return to Westminster following their summer recess at the start of September.

They will vote to whittle the field down to four between Sept 4-11, with the quartet of candidates then having the chance to make their case to members at the Conservative Party’s annual conference between Sept 29 and Oct 2.

MPs will then vote again between Oct 9 and 10 to reduce the field to a final two who will then face a ballot of Tory members, with a winner announced on Nov 2.