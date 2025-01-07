Robert Jenrick under fire after calling for limit on immigration from 'alien, medieval cultures'

The shadow justice secretary was criticised on Tuesday after suggesting that immigration from what he described as “alien cultures” should be capped in a row over child sexual exploitation.

Robert Jenrick said Britain had “seen millions of people enter the UK in recent years and some of them have backward, frankly medieval attitudes to women”.

The Conservative MP for Newark claimed that grooming gangs began “with the onset of mass migration” as he called for a national inquiry into the scandal.

He told the BBC: “I think that we have to be very careful about who is coming into this country, the scale and pace of that immigration so that we can have a much more successful integration policy than we have today.”

He added: “I have always said, and it is a point made by [Tory party leader] Kemi Badenoch that not all cultures are equal. We should be very careful about who is coming into this country and the scale of immigration.”

Mr Jenrick also claimed that Pakistani men are "over-represented in those who are involved in the grooming gangs" and said he will not "tiptoe" around the issue.

The three most notorious child sex gang cases - Rotherham, Rochdale and Telford - all had preparators predominantly of Pakistani and South Asian decent.

However, a Home Office study in 2020 found group-based child sexual exploitation offenders “are most commonly white”.

Professor Alexis Jay's Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in 2022 found a lack of data meant it was "impossible to know whether any particular ethnic group is over-represented as perpetrators of child sexual exploitation by networks".

But Mr Jenrick told Times Radio: "What I have said is that millions of people have come into our country in recent times, but some of them are coming from countries and cultures that have backwards attitudes to women.

"And that's backed up by the evidence that we have seen from the Jay Report and the testimonies of the victims.

"Pakistani men are over-represented in those who are involved in the grooming gangs, and the evidence we have seen is that some of those have specifically preyed upon white, working-class girls because they viewed them as worthless.

"We can't dismiss that and I'm not going to sanitise or tiptoe around this issue."

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said: "Robert Jenrick's attempt to exploit this appalling scandal for his own political gain is completely shameless.

“He didn't lift a finger to help the victims when a minister, now he's jumping on the bandwagon and acting like a pound shop Farage.

"Kemi Badenoch should sack him as shadow justice secretary and condemn his divisive comments, instead of letting him run a leadership campaign under her nose."

Senior Conservative MPs have called for a national inquiry into the sexual abuse of young girls in towns and cities across Britain after the subject came under the spotlight due to a string of social media attacks on the Prime Minister by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was criticised after saying on Monday that politicians are “calling for inquiries because they want to jump on a bandwagon of the far-right”.

Professor Jay, who led the seven-year report into child sexual abuse in Britain, said victims "clearly want action" and that the time has passed for a new national inquiry into grooming gangs.

The Labour government has dismissed calls for a national investigation, instead saying that they will adopt the recommendations in Professor Jay’s report “quickly”.

The party also slammed the Tories for not launching, and refusing requests for, an inquiry during the party’s 14 years in government.