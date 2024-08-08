Robert Logan, Star of “77 Sunset Strip, ”Dies at 82

The actor also starred in the hit 1975 film ‘The Adventures of the Wilderness Family’

Everett/Shutterstock Robert Logan on '77 Sunset Strip.'

Robert Logan has died. He was 82.



The 77 Sunset Strip actor died on May 6 from natural causes in Estero, Fla., his son Anthony Logan confirmed to PEOPLE. However, his family chose to wait until Wednesday, Aug. 7 to announce his death.

“He was the embodiment of agape, literally the Platonic ideal of spousal or familiar love,” the actor’s family said in a statement to PEOPLE, adding they “felt so lucky, so blessed, to experience that; so lucky and so blessed to know him.”

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 29, 1941, and partly raised in Los Angeles by his father Frank, a banker, and mother Catherine, a homemaker, Logan caught the eye of a talent scout and was soon cast as the slang-talking, parking attendant J.R. Hale on the ABC detective series 77 Sunset Strip, whom he played for two seasons from 1961 to 1963.

courtesy Everett Collection Susan Damante, Robert Logan and Heather Rattray in 'Mountain Family Robinson' in 1979.

Logan is also best known for playing Skip Robinson in the 1975 family adventure drama The Adventures of the Wilderness Family — a film that spawned the sequels The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family in 1978 and Mountain Family Robinson in 1979.

His credits also include the 1976 western adventure Across the Great Divide, the 1978 family adventure The Sea Gypsies and appearances in shows including Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak.

The actor met his wife, Alina, while on the set of the 1986 film A Night in Heaven. The two married in 1985.

Logan is survived by siblings Logan, Theresa, Janet, and Timothy; his wife Alina, his son Anthony and daughter Courtney; daughter-in-law Hayley and granddaughters Elsa, Ingrid, and Alma.

