Robert De Niro leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump conviction

News of the former president's guilty verdict, for attempting to cover up 34 separate payments to conceal other crimes, led to a range of reactions from stars. "I'm always very wary. I don't wanna get too excited about anything," Robert, 80, told Page Six. "It's as it should be. Justice has been served. That's it.".Barbra Streisand, 82, took to social media to express her views. "Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts," the singer wrote on X/Twitter. "He will never accept accountability for his crimes....