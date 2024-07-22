Robert De Niro and Lizzo lead celebrity reactions to Biden dropping out of presidential race

Stars including Robert De Niro, Lizzo and Barbra Streisand are reacting to the news that US president, Joe Biden, is bowing out from the presidential election and not seeking another term in office after weeks of pressure to step aside.

Within hours of the news being announced on Sunday (21 June), two-time Oscar winner De Niro showed support for the frontrunner nominee, Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, to take on Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election in November.

In a statement issued via his spokesperson Stan Rosenfeld, De Niro said: “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president . . . because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box.”

“With respect, admiration, and affection, thank you Mr. President!” he concluded.

Other Hollywood stars have been voicing their support for the 81-year-old president’s decision to step aside for another term – with many supporting his endorsement of Harris to be the nominee to lead the party forward.

Barbra Streisand wrote on X/Twitter that Biden will go down in history as a president “who accomplished significant achievements in his four-years”.

“We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cher wrote that she felt “tortured” by the news but said “its time 2 pass the baton”.

“In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With’Pres Biden’ ‘Joe’whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008,” she wrote on X/Twitter.

“I Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK “ WAY” OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET.”

Joe Biden (AP)

Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator Finneas posted a photo on Instagram of his family standing with the president and wrote: “I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today, and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issued a plea to Americans, telling them to elect a Democrat who will “further” their legacy.

“Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity and integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime scandal and chaos,” wrote HamilThank you for your service Mr. President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who was fired from CNN in 2017 after sharing a photo of herself holding an effigy of Trump’s decapitated head, wrote online: “Let’s make history!!!! Finally.”

Freaky Friday actor Jamie Lee Curtis said she supported Biden’s decision and endorsed Harris’s nomination, writing on Instagram: “She is trusted and tested and she is a fierce advocate for women’s rights and people of color and her message is one of hope and unity for America at her time of great national divide.”

Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for president (AP)

Talk show host and comedian Jon Stewart, who previously criticised Biden’s reluctance to consider dropping out, reacted with a single word: “Legend.”

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns said Biden “will go down as one of the great ones”.

“History recognizes actions that are bigger than self … having led the country out of the disastrous term of his predecessor and quietly doing good things for all Americans, red state as well as blue, accomplishments that put him up there, in terms of legislative action, with LBJ and FDR. Joe, I can’t imagine where we’d be without your selfless service,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a photo posing with Harris to celebrate Biden’s endorsement of the Vice President.

“Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo posted a screenshot of the news on Instagram, writing in the caption: “We are truly living in unprecedented times.”

Oscar-winning director Spike Lee shared a picture Harris with the words: “Once again a sista comes to da rescue.”

Poor Things actor Mark Ruffalo spoke about what’s next, and told his followers we have our “marching orders”.

“No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion,” he wrote, adding the hashtags: “#StopProject2025 #womensreproductivefreedom #VoteBlue”.

Mark Ruffalo reacts to news Joe Biden has stepped down from presidential race (X/Twitter)

Hollywood’s support for Biden’s decision comes weeks after a handful of high-profile Hollywood stars publicly called on Biden to exit the race over fears about his capability following his widely panned performance in the televised debate against Trump.

The Democratic Party has been facing pressure over its candidacy, as many high-profile donors and supports expressed concern over Biden’s performance.

George Clooney called for Biden to drop out, and argued in a New York Times opinion piece that the party should pick a new nominee.

He said the process would be “messy” but would “wake up” voters in the party’s favour.

Michael Douglas supported Clooney’s opinion, saying he was “deeply, deeply concerned” about Biden’s prospects following his highly criticised TV debate.

Douglas, who has previously endorsed the president and hosted a Hollywood fundraiser for him in April, said on The View: “This is such a tough one. I adore the guy … I don’t necessarily worry about today or tomorrow but a year down the line, I worry. I am concerned.”

Harris is now the frontrunner to take on Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and confirmed she will run to replace Biden on top of the ticket, hours after it was revealed he was stepping aside from the presidential race.

While Harris is yet to be officially crowned the presidential nominee, the Biden-Harris campaign has already amended its filings with the Federal Election Commission to declare her as its chosen candidate.year term”.

