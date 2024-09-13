Robert De Niro Pulls No Punches As He Tears Into 'Clown' Donald Trump

Robert De Niro via Associated Press

Robert De Niro, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal Hollywood critics, has once again spoken out against the former president.

During the latest instalment of Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, the two-time Oscar winner was asked about Trump’s current presidential bid, ahead of the US election later this year.

“Do you really worry that if he were to win again… that he would not give up power?” the host asked, to which De Niro responded: “You know he won’t. He even said it. He’s never going to give it up. And anybody who deludes themselves into thinking that he is, shame on you.”

As the conversation progressed, the Godfather star was asked if his and Trump’s paths ever crossed in the 70s and 80s, when they were both running in certain New York circles.

“No. I never wanted anything to do with him,” he insisted. “He’s a jerk, an idiot, who wants to meet a clown like that?”

Donald Trump via Associated Press

He continued: “You’ve got to help everybody. People are going to get overlooked. That happens, but at least you have somebody who’s sensitive to the condition of the country, the people. And I’m not saying this like this, because it’s Kamala Harris, but it is. We need someone like her to do it.

“She’ll make mistakes. Of course, everybody does, but we need somebody with the right intentions. This guy has does not have the right intentions, and everybody knows that. It’s insanity. Period.”

Earlier this year, De Niro made headlines when he branded Trump “crazy” and accused him of wanting to “destroy” the United States.

Prior to that, he made an appearance outside the courthouse where Trump was facing trial – and later found guilty on all charges of falsifying business documents to cover up an alleged affair with pornographic film performer Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election – and called the former US leader a “monster” and a “tyrant”.

True to form, Trump wasted no time in firing back at the veteran star on his own social media site Truth Social.

