Robert De Niro Reacts To Joe Biden Presidential Race Decision

Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term.

De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision.

More from Deadline

“In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president . . . because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box. With respect, admiration, and affection, thank you Mr. President!”

De Niro was the surprise guest of Biden’s presidential campaign presser outside the Manhattan courthouse when closing arguments were taking place in Trump’s finances and so-called “hush money” trial that resulted in 34 felony counts.

De Niro, who earlier narrated a Biden campaign ad, read a statement warning of Trump’s potential return to the White House, calling him a “tyrant.”

“Now he’s promising to use our own military to attack U.S. citizens,” De Niro said. “That’s the tyrant, that is the tyrant he is telling us he will be, and believe me, he means it.”

“When Trump ran in 2016 it was like a joke,” he added. “This buffoon running for president. No, never could happen. We have forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who weren’t taken seriously until they became vicious dictators. With Trump, we have a second chance, and no one is laughing now.”

De Niro departed when Trump supporters began hurling insults and curses, which De Niro responded to in kind.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.