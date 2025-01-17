Robert Plant and Johnnie Walker’s ex-radio colleagues arrive for DJ’s funeral

Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant, as well as the former BBC Radio 2 colleagues of Johnnie Walker, are among the mourners arriving for the late DJ’s funeral.

Walker died aged 79 in December, with his death being announced on New Year’s Eve by Bob Harris after he took over the veteran DJ’s Sounds Of The 70s show in November.

Robert Plant (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Simon Mayo, who was a staple of BBC Radio 2 for nearly two decades before his departure in 2018, as well as BBC Radio 2 stars Harris, Jeremy Vine and Tony Blackburn were also among those attending the service at St Peter’s Church in Shaftesbury, Dorset.

Plant, who arrived in black and dark blue clothing, had paid tribute to Walker in December, saying he was “a defender and gatekeeper of great musical taste, a cool, kind man who kept the bar high for all of us who loved him”.

Jeremy Vine (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Walker retired due to ill health, also departing his Radio 2 show The Rock Show last year in October, after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in attendance for the service was BBC and ITV sports presenter John Inverdale, former BBC presenter Suzi Perry, radio host Paul Gambaccini and Green Wing star Pippa Haywood.

Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman said on X on Thursday that he was “very proud” that Walker’s wife Tiggy, who cared for him during his lung disease condition and helped with producing his radio show at home, had asked him to perform at the funeral.

Bob Harris, Suzi Perry and Tony Blackburn at the funeral of DJ Johnnie Walker at St Peter’s Church in Shaftesbury, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He will perform a rendition of his track Gone But Not Forgotten, which he also played at the memorial of former Countdown host Richard Whiteley.

On December 31, Walker’s wife Tiggy paid tribute to him as remaining his “charming, humorous self to the end”, and said “bless that extraordinary husband of mine, who is now in a place of peace”.

Walker’s condition IPF is one “in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult”, according to the NHS, which “currently no treatment” can stop or reverse.