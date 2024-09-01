Robert Sidaway, Doctor Who actor in the William Hartnell and Patrick Troughton eras – obituary

Robert Sidaway, left, as Captain Turner with Frazer Hines as Jamie in the Doctor Who adventure The Invasion, 1968 - BBC

Robert Sidaway, who has died aged 82, was a character actor who never hit the dizzy heights of stardom but for more than a decade popped up in some of British television’s most popular programmes before switching to writing and producing.

He had the distinction of appearing with the first two incarnations of Doctor Who, William Hartnell and Patrick Troughton, during the BBC programme’s early years.

First, in the 1966 story The Savages, he played Avon, the more pompous of two scientifically advanced Elders showing the Time Lord’s companions Steven Taylor (played by Peter Purves) and Dodo (Jackie Lane) around their city on a planet where they maintain a seemingly idyllic way of life – by draining the life energy from another race, the primitive Savages, it transpires. The adventure was notable for being Purves’s last as the doctor’s headstrong but loyal assistant before becoming a popular presenter of Blue Peter.

Two years later, Sidaway returned more prominently to the time-travelling sci-fi programme for the eight-part story The Invasion, another significant landmark in Doctor Who’s history. It was the first to feature UNIT, an organisation – led by Brigadier Alistair Lethbridge-Stewart (Nicholas Courtney) – defending Earth from alien threats. Sidaway played his second-in-command, Captain Jimmy Turner, helping to defeat the Cybermen after they emerge from London’s sewers.

With Enn Reitel in The Optimist, 1984

Switching from sci-fi to soap, Sidaway turned up in the ITV serial Crossroads in 1973 as Stuart Marshall, an Oxford University lecturer who stopped Diane Parker (Susan Hanson) throwing herself off a bridge in the city. Diane had left British TV’s most famous motel behind her, suffering mental health problems after Frank Adam, the father of her son Nicky, abducted the boy and her marriage to Vince Parker ended. A short romance followed when Stuart offered Diane a job as his housekeeper, but it ended in the manner of all her doomed liaisons.

For Sidaway, however, it was the route to a new career as a scriptwriter. He spent 1975 on Crossroads’ writing team and went on to produce and co-write the innovative Channel 4 series The Optimist (1983-85), wordless comedies starring Enn Reitel as Nigel, an everyday guy who experiences fantasy adventures and dreams, from a Wild West gunfight to dancing in Swan Lake.

Sidaway then had success producing two nostalgic compilation series. Best of British (1987-94), for the BBC, featured half a century of feature film clips, narrated by John Mills and Anthony Quayle. Each of the 67 episodes over five series explored a theme, from “The Heroes” and “The English Roses” to “Love Story” and “Slapstick”.

It was followed in 1994 by The World of Hammer for Channel 4, mining the studio’s archive of horror films, as well as war and costume dramas, and comedies, with Oliver Reed narrating.

From left: Michael Denison, Robert Sidaway and Alastair Sim in Number 10 at the Strand Theatre, 1967

Sidaway was joined in these two series by his son, Ashley, who co-wrote episodes before becoming a producer himself. Together, they scripted and produced Cult-Tastic: Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman. The 2019 documentary series featured clips from movies made by the renowned independent film-maker – best known for horror and sci-fi – and his business partner wife.

Robert Sidaway was born in Wolverhampton on January 24 1942 to Beryl, née Webb, and Ronald (known as Bill) Sidaway, an industrialist who owned Ductile Steels, with mills in the West Midlands.

He attended Tettenhall College, Wolverhampton, and Trent College, Long Eaton, and in 1958, aged 16, began his acting career at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton.

After training at Lamda (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, 1960-62), he appeared in repertory theatres and had small roles in West End productions such as Ronald Millar’s play Number 10 (Strand Theatre, 1967) and Ibsen’s The Wild Duck (Criterion Theatre, 1970).

As a producer, he later worked with Bob Hoskins in the family adventure Rainbow (1995), Dennis Hopper in The Piano Player (2002), Andy Garcia in Modigliani (2004), Gérard Depardieu in Nouvelle-France (also titled Battle of the Brave, 2004) and Alicia Silverstone in Silence Becomes You (2005).

He also created and wrote the animated TV series Chuck the Eco Duck (2009-10).

Both of Sidaway’s marriages, to the actress Maggie Don (1964) and Sandra Miller (1977), ended in divorce. He is survived by the son of his first marriage and a daughter from the second.

Robert Sidaway, born January 24 1942, died August 16 2024