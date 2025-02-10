The ‘Hart to Hart’ star shared clips of his birthday workout with PEOPLE

Robert Wagner, 95, Greets Fans from an Exercise Bike as He Celebrates His Milestone Birthday (Exclusive)

Robert Wagner isn’t slowing down at 95!

The star of Hart to Hart, The Pink Panther and the Austin Powers movies — among dozens of other film and TV credits — got his Feb. 10 birthday off to a strong start with a vigorous workout, as seen in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Wagner’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner also posted a similar clip to her Natalie Fragrance Instagram account, with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing in the background.

“Still doing things his way at 95,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday to my old man who turns 95 today!”

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers in 'Hart to Hart' in 1981

In the clip, Natasha can be heard asking her dad how it’s going as he pumps iron. “It’s going pretty good,” he responds.

But it won’t be all workout and no play for Wagner today. The Prince Valiant star is spending his birthday with family and friends in Aspen, with a celebratory dinner planned at French-American bistro Cache Cache.

Wagner’s own official Instagram account shared a post celebrating his 95th, featuring photos spanning from his childhood through the present day.

“For over seven decades, he has graced our screens with unforgettable performances, timeless charm, and an enduring legacy in Hollywood. From It Takes a Thief to Hart to Hart, from The Pink Panther, The Towering Inferno to Austin Powers, he has captivated audiences with his talent and charisma,” the post’s caption reads. “Today, we celebrate not just an incredible career but an incredible man. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and the admiration of all who appreciate your work. Happy Birthday, RJ!”

